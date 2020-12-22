Santa Claus spreads holiday cheer, asks families to help flatten the curve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas is just days away and this year, before Santa Claus takes to the sky in his sleigh, he’s teaming up with UNMH administration and others to spread some Christmas cheer. Santa Claus discusses what he’s asking children to do this year so that everyone can stay safe and have a holly jolly holiday.

Santa is encouraging all children to stay safe this holiday season by continuing to wash their hands, wear masks, and to encourage others to wear their masks.

Home for the Holidays