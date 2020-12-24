Santa Claus is coming to Town; Track Santa here with NORAD

Home for the Holidays

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — He’s made his list and he’s checked it twice. And by now, he knows who’s been naughty and nice!

Even during a global pandemic, Santa Claus is coming to town. He has already started his journey around the world from the North Pole.

NORAD’s radars detected Saint Nick’s sleigh departing Antarctica just after 4 a.m. MTN on Thursday morning, shortly after he reviewed his flight plan with his nine reindeer. So where is Santa now? You can track him by clicking above.

From there, you can interactively follow Santa’s journey. You can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak live with NORAD trackers.

