Roswell’s holiday train ride to reopen with COVID-safe guidelines

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s become a holiday tradition in southeast New Mexico and they’re not going to let the pandemic stop them from putting it on this year. Organizers say their highest priority is keeping everyone safe. “Number one, we want to be smart about this, we don’t need to take unnecessary or crazy risks,” said Roswell City Councilor Jacob Roebuck.

The Roswell Christmas Railway will open to the public this Friday at the Roswell Zoo, giving people something to do this holiday season. Roebuck said they have added many COVID-safe guidelines to keep everyone safe. “The train we will be spacing out parties which will obviously hamper our capacity but basically we will be putting distance between our, between the parties on the train,” said Roebuck

Roebuck said all guests will be required to get their temperature checked and must sanitize their hands before entering. He said they have spread the event out over a huge outdoor area. People will only be allowed to stay with the group they arrived with. They are asking everyone coming to be responsible.

“We expect people to be smart, people if you’re obviously sick you need to stay home. If you’re in a vulnerable class of people, if you’re elderly or if have underlying health conditions, obviously, you probably shouldn’t come out to the railway this year,” said Roebuck.

Roebuck also said because so many events have been canceled because of the pandemic, they wanted to keep this tradition alive while also keeping visitors safe.

“But ultimately we trust people to make the best decisions for them, we are going to take extra precautions this year that we normally don’t take but we are also gonna [sic] continue to you know to provide, you know I think an important service now more than ever,” said Roebuck.

Anyone interested in going has to buy tickets in advance because of the limited number of people allowed. For more information or to buy tickets, visit roswellchristmasrailway.com.

