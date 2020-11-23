Roswell Christmas Railway holds ‘What Christmas means to me’ art contest for kids

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Christmas Railway needs some help to decorate Santa’s house. Organizers are looking for pictures from kids describing what Christmas means to them.

To be eligible, your child must be 12 years or old or younger and artwork must be on an 8 and a half by 11-inch piece of paper. Twenty-five pictures will be featured in a Spirit of Christmas gallery with three on display at Santa’s house. Children have until Dec. 5 to submit artwork.

According to a Facebook post, the contest rules are:

Artwork theme must be “What Christmas Means to Me”

Artwork must be 8.5 x 11 inches

Artist must be 12 and under to compete for a prize

One entry per artist

Artwork must be submitted no later than Dec. 5 to Hannah@roebuckmedia.com

