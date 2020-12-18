Rio Rancho woman showcases impressive nutcracker collection

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – For many, a staple of the Christmas season is the nutcracker. Rio Rancho resident, Vernell Kline, is no exception. She loves nutcrackers and has a big collection.

“I should’ve counted them. Probably 250-300,” she said. Every year her impressive collection transforms her front yard and living room into a colorful and musical display. From pillows to ornaments to the actual nutcrackers, visitors can find a nutcracker all over Kline’s house.

“There’s a Garfield, mostly the soldiers come out,” Kline said. “We have from one inch to, what, sixteen feet. That’s the range of the nutcracker sizes.”

She even has some live ones thanks to her son and grandson who dressed up as nutcrackers in costumes Kline made. While she’s always loved nutcrackers as a kid after watching the movie ‘Babes In Toyland,’ her collection started about 25 years ago when seeing a once run-down nutcracker in a store.

“His arm was broken, he had a bashed up face over here. He needed a paint job,” she said. “I said I can fix that, I can paint that, I can repair and make him new again,” Kline said. And she did. Kline said since then, she started buying and sometimes ‘rescuing’ and repairing nutcrackers making her collection grow every year.

“They just look so cool and sharp and they just make you happy, they bring joy,” Kline said.

“I love it. It’s inspiring, it makes me happy as well. I mean, makes her happy, makes me happy,” Harold Hart, Kline’s boyfriend said.

Guinness World Record’s largest nutcracker collection is more than 4,300. KRQE News 13 asked Kline and Hart if they’ll try to get to that number. “No doubt,” said Klin. “I think that’s easy to do. Because I always see them, as well so between the two, we’ll probably get there,” said Harold.

The two are encouraging people to check out the collection in the front yard on Blue Spruce Road in Rio Rancho. Kline also has a Frankenstein collection to be on the lookout for next October.