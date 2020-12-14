Rio Rancho man brings magic of Santa to life during pandemic

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sitting on Santa’s lap is a favorite holiday tradition. The pandemic is making that nearly impossible this year, so a Rio Rancho man is helping kids get connected to Saint Nick.

Ronald McLamb is known as the Rio Rancho Santa. He’s one of the top 100 Santa impersonators in the world. This year, he’s missing the annual tradition of visiting with kids and listening to their Christmas lists. “It brings so much joy to me. It’s almost like when I talk to every child, it’s like I’m talking to my grandchild,” said McLamb.

McLamb is part of a new initiative called How to Save Christmas. Parents can set up a Zoom meeting for their kids to talk with Santa. McLamb says he’s done about 20 meetings so far. “From the comfort of their home, and they get to visit Santa, and we have a very joyous conversation, and it’s a lot of fun,” said McLamb.