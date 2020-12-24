Presbyterian Hospital celebrates annual ‘Babies in Stockings’ event

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(image courtesy Presbyterian Hospital)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While COVID-19 has impacted many things this year, Presbyterian Hospital is spreading Christmas cheer with their annual Babies in Stockings event. The hospital reports that for more than 40-years, Presbyterian has gifted Christmas stockings to families with babies born on December 23, 24, and 25.

This year is the 18th year that hospital volunteers have handmade the stockings for newborns. The families of babies born during the month of December will also be gifted Christmas stockings at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. Presbyterian reports photo releases were obtained for each of the newborns.

(images courtesy Presbyterian Hospital)

Home for the Holidays

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Christmas Eve Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery