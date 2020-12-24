Presbyterian Hospital celebrates annual ‘Babies in Stockings’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While COVID-19 has impacted many things this year, Presbyterian Hospital is spreading Christmas cheer with their annual Babies in Stockings event. The hospital reports that for more than 40-years, Presbyterian has gifted Christmas stockings to families with babies born on December 23, 24, and 25.

This year is the 18th year that hospital volunteers have handmade the stockings for newborns. The families of babies born during the month of December will also be gifted Christmas stockings at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. Presbyterian reports photo releases were obtained for each of the newborns.









(images courtesy Presbyterian Hospital)

