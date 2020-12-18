Ozark soldier journeys to another state to help motherless children for Christmas

Home for the Holidays

by: Sara Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark reserve soldier is shining her light this holiday season. Jalesa McRae had been searching for a family to help this year when she found out about Sherika Baker, a mother who died on Halloween and left behind five children.

That’s when McRae decided to travel all the way to South Carolina — eight hours away — to give Baker’s kids a Merry Christmas.

McRae hopes to be an inspiration for people to do a good deed.

“I want to encourage everybody to help somebody,” she said. “Like, we will touch millions one person at a time if I help somebody today; you help somebody tomorrow. We’re just gonna shine light and let the world know that jesus is real.”

McRae said this is a time to celebrate god and appreciate him. She said coming together will make the world a better place.

Latest Holiday News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery