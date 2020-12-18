Ozark soldier journeys to another state to help motherless children for Christmas

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark reserve soldier is shining her light this holiday season. Jalesa McRae had been searching for a family to help this year when she found out about Sherika Baker, a mother who died on Halloween and left behind five children.
That’s when McRae decided to travel all the way to South Carolina — eight hours away — to give Baker’s kids a Merry Christmas.
McRae hopes to be an inspiration for people to do a good deed.
“I want to encourage everybody to help somebody,” she said. “Like, we will touch millions one person at a time if I help somebody today; you help somebody tomorrow. We’re just gonna shine light and let the world know that jesus is real.”
McRae said this is a time to celebrate god and appreciate him. She said coming together will make the world a better place.
