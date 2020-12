MYSTERY WIRE -- Observe one of the beloved traditions of Christmas Eve tonight by settling in front of the fireplace and reading aloud to your children, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."Call it up on YouTube and squeeze it into one of your kids' PS5 breaks. (Like they have breaks, right?) The poem, originally known as "A Visit From St. Nicholas," probably isn't your tradition, but did you know there's a dispute about who actually wrote it all those years ago?

So before you nestle in for the night, with sugarplum dreams stuck in your head -- note to self, Google "sugarplum," because, what is that? -- it's time to learn a little about ancient Christmas history. Clear back in the 1820s, a New York newspaper called the Troy Sentinel published the poem, which was submitted anonymously.