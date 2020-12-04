Old Town Christmas tree lighting to be shown online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A longtime tradition continues Friday night in Old Town, however, this year will be virtual.
The lighting of the Christmas tree in Don Luis Plaza takes place Friday, Dec. 4, at 6:00 p.m. To avoid a gathering of crowds, the event will be streamed online.
