Old Town Christmas tree lighting to be shown online

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A longtime tradition continues Friday night in Old Town, however, this year will be virtual.

The lighting of the Christmas tree in Don Luis Plaza takes place Friday, Dec. 4, at 6:00 p.m. To avoid a gathering of crowds, the event will be streamed online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery