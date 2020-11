ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – "This is our one-stop-shop, it's COVID friendly, and it's a way to shop local vendors," says Bree Ortiz, the community division manager with the city of Albuquerque's Cultural Services division. Albuquerque's annual gift stop market has gone virtual this year, and people looking to shop locally will be able to do so safely. Bree said the idea for the event came from wanting to help the local businesses, especially those who don't have a storefront.

Over 50 artisans are participating in the Grab and Go market in which patrons can choose their items online and pick them up in a drive-thru style pick-up event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albuquerque Museum on Saturday, Dec. 5. The city will absorb all credit card fees for local vendors and send them a check once the online sales end on Dec. 2.