New Mexico law enforcement agencies take part in holiday drives, gift giving

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First responders agencies around New Mexico are making sure there is still a season of giving during this strange year. Albuquerque Fire Rescue teamed up with the Western Trail Early Head Start Program delivering gifts to Albuquerque Public Schoool families in need Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Edgewood Police did some holiday shopping for local families at Walmart, thanks to donors in the community. Bernalillo County Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office joined the teddy bear and blanket drive sponsored by Waterstone Mortgage. New Mexico State Police dropped by the Ronald McDonald House Tuesday to deliver gift card donations for families in need.

Latest Holiday News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Strong cold front moves in overnight

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery