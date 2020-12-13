Make Merry Project helping homeless shop for the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group is giving homeless families a chance to go Christmas shopping. The Make Merry Project has been collecting gift donations for needy students in the McKinney-Vento program for title one APS schools.

On Saturday, parents of these students were able to pick out one toy, one book, and a stocking-stuffer for each child. It’s a way to give joy to these students who otherwise wouldn’t be receiving any gifts this year. “..But to be able to look into these parents’ eyes and hear about their children and help them choose a gift is just beyond meaningful,” said Tiffany Gravelle, founder of the Maker Merry Project.

People can still pick out gifts until 9:00 p.m., Saturday night at Saltyard east of Osuna and San Mateo. Officials say they collected more than 875 donations for this project.