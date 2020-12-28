Magical Mesa Xmas event runs through January 17

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not too late to head out to the Magical Mesa Xmas light show at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The event which started earlier this month runs through January 17.
The light show features more than five million lights along with displays and exhibits. Tickets are $40 per car and $60 for a fast pass ticket. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.
