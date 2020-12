ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans have already started their Christmas shopping. With restrictions in place until further notice, it looks like long lines and wait times will be the norm this holiday season.

It was a long wait Monday night at the Best Buy off Eubank and I-40. "You have to wait 20 minutes or 30 minutes just to get one item," shopper Socoo Duran said. "It is crazy."