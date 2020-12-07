Local group puts on their own Christmas yard sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One group of New Mexicans is giving its neighbors a different way to holiday shop this year. “I know the malls are probably open now, but Walmart’s crowded, everywhere’s crowded, and I figured it’s just a nice place just to calm down and relax with all the lines and the stress,” said Jennifer Mannino who hosted the Christmas sale.

Organizers put on this massive Christmas yard sale in the south valley this weekend, socially-distanced and with plenty of sanitizer on hand. They say with all the hustle and bustle, in addition to COVID restrictions, locals could use a place to shop without the long lines at stores. Organizers say they have rare and unique items that no big box stores would sell, and cheaper prices.

Customers News 13 spoke to say the yard sale was a welcome sight. “It lifts up your spirit to know that the neighbors are all gathering here to do a yard sale,” said someone in attendance. Organizers say they’re hoping to do another holiday sale in Moriarty next Friday and Saturday, off of Route 66 near Lexco Road.