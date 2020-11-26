Local charities to donate to this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – December 1 is Giving Tuesday. Here’s a list of local charities and resources that are taking care of the community:

The Salvation Army Albuquerque provides many services through their programs like their Adult Rehabilitation Program, Albuquerque Family Services, Emergency Disaster Services and more. They accept monetary donations, non-perishable food donations and household goods.

Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1972 by a group of women from Presbyterian Churches around Albuquerque. Their program is currently the only one of its kind in the Albuquerque metro area. They provide our services to anyone of any age. There are no restrictions for age or disability. They can provide meals for any duration whether they are needed during a period of recuperation or for many years. They are accepting financial donations.

The Veterans Integration Center, A 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2005, is a resource for Veterans and their families in New Mexico. The VIC provides a multitude of services including multiple housing assistance options, peer support, food and nutrition, and case management services to Veterans, their families and the community as a proactive and innovative agency that primarily serves literally and at-risk homeless Veterans and their families. They are accepting monetary donations.

Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico, a Feeding America member, is the largest non-profit dedicated to solving food insecurity in New Mexico. As a food distribution hub, they provide food to hundreds of affiliated member partners around the state including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and regional food banks. They are accepting financial donations.

Joy Junction is a 501(c)(3) faith-based church ministry that offers emergency and short-term essentials such as food, clothing, counseling, transportation, shelter to homeless men, women, children, and families throughout Albuquerque. Guests can also receive an array of other services for their spiritual and emotional needs. Joy Junction accepts donations of food, clothes, home goods and financial contributions.

HopeWorks is the largest nonprofit organization in New Mexico working to end homelessness among individuals and families. For over thirty years, HopeWorks has been housing individuals experiencing homelessness, as well as providing them with the wraparound care they need to stay healthy, happy, and housed. They accept monetary donations.

The Good Shepherd Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and are the oldest continuously operating homeless shelter in Albuquerque. They offer meals, The Fresh Start substance abuse program and clothing for those in need. They accept financial donations in addition to gently-used men’s clothing.

The Santa Fe Food Depot hunger network is comprised of more than 145 partner agencies including emergency food pantries, hot meal programs, homeless shelters, youth programs, group homes, senior centers, children’s homes, day care centers and shelters for battered families. The Food Depot serves nine counties in Northern New Mexico. They accept financial donations that the donor can choose which program the money goes towards.

Children’s Cancer Fund of NM is dedicated to assisting families through the difficult journey of childhood cancer. From the moment a New Mexico child is diagnosed with cancer, the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is there to help by providing the day-to-day needs to alleviate the emotional and financial burdens of childhood cancer. Financial donations are used to provide programs and services to children with cancer and their families ensuring that every child will receive the highest quality of care as they face the battle of their lives.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in our care. They are accepting monetary donations.

The Marines Toys for Tots program is dedicated to providing toys for every child in need. You can donate a toy (unwrapped) at any ABQ or Rio Rancho Wecks, Pep Boys, Pizza 9, and Best Buy on the Westside. You can also donate online.

Celebrate the season of giving by helping the Animal Welfare Department increase the comfort of homeless animals in city shelters. The wish list for cats and dogs include small cat toys, treats, beds, brushes, wand toys, scratchers, blankets, towels, dog enrichment toys, collars, harnesses, pill pockets, and Kong’s toys. Please help them by fulfilling their wish list as they spend their holidays at Animal Welfare shelters while waiting to find forever homes. Donations will be accepted through December 31. Members of the public can drop off their donations at the Animal Welfare Department shelters and at participating small businesses throughout the city.

Please join us to continue to put new shoes on kids by donating new shoes at any one of the SHOE DEPT or SHOE DEPT ENCORE stores, or by going to this link to donate (your donation is to our non-profit partner, Assistance League of ABQ and will be designated to the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program). https://www.krqe.com/krqe-cares/ and select the red DONATE button.