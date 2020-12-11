Lea County Sheriff’s Office adds festive touch to nursing home windows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas is two weeks away and normally stores would be packed with people scrambling to get those last-minute gifts. With the pandemic, malls and stores are less crowded. KRQE News 13 crews drove all around Albuquerque and didn't see as many people out holiday shopping compared to years past. Those who were out shopping noticed the difference as well.

"Oh, it's a lot different. You don't have lines, you know? I went into Chico's and did some shopping there and you know, there's probably only three or four people in the store," said Betty, who was shopping at ABQ Uptown. "It was pretty empty. It was nice to come down here and find a parking space."