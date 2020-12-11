Lea County Sheriff’s Office adds festive touch to nursing home windows

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is spreading a little holiday cheer this year by decorating windows for residents at the Lovington Healthcare Nursing Home. Each Christmas, the sheriff’s office typically buys presents for those without family.
They couldn’t do it this year, so instead, they grabbed some paint and brushes to create festive images. Some of the painted images include a snowman, Christmas tree and Santa Clause.
