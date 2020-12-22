Las Cruces couple shares their love of the holiday with a special Christmas Village

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — A tradition that was passed down by her mother 30 years ago, Vicki Coburn and her husband, Critt, continue to celebrate and expand a handmade Christmas village. “Christmas was always her favorite holiday, so we started building these little pieces, little houses and it’s just grown and grown and grown and my mom has passed away and, partly in her honor, we continue to set it up every year,” said Vicki.

Each handmade house is made with precise detail and a special meaning. There’s one showcasing their daughter’s Las Cruces restaurant called “Mama B’s” and another is a replica of their place in Ruidoso.

The Ruidoso Cabin

Critt’s Racetrack

House in the Christmas Village

This Christmas village reflects the hard work of Vicki, and with the help of Cirt, they were able to expand into more. “I do what she needs to have done and when we ran out of room on the bottom, I had to add a second-tier and then this grew from there each time … she did everything by hand — there’s lots and lots of hard work there, lots.”

Critt used to be a racecar driver and any idea Vicki has, she can make, so she decided to add a special racecar track to their village. He said it’s a project they enjoy and shows their love for one another, “You don’t see this anywhere!”

In years past they would invite family and friends into their home to see their handmade Christmas village. “I think we look forward to putting it up and sharing it with everybody and that’s really our goal — just to see if we could bring joy to other people and, especially this year, I think people need it this year and it’s the reason for the season,” added Vicki.

