La Mesa Presbyterian Church hands out Thanksgiving meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Food pantries and shelters are still finding ways to serve those in need this Thanksgiving. Mayor Tim Keller spent the morning at La Mesa Presbyterian Church handing out food baskets. The church usually serves hundreds for lunch and delivers several hundred more meals to homeless organizations and homes but they had to find a new way to help during the pandemic.

This year they are handing out hot turkey dinner for families of four. “We’ll just give them a meal, let them be on their way, and try to keep everyone safe and put some food on people’s table for Thanksgiving,” said the pastor of La Mesa Trey Hammond. Because shelters need to be staffed 24/7 right now, meals were also given to staff.

Latest Local News