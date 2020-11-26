Kids want toys: 2020 hot holiday toys

NATION (CBS) – The holidays will be different this year because of the pandemic, but at least one thing is the same: Kids want toys. The Toy Insider’s Marissa DiBartolo says this year, many parents have their own wish list with old school items, like “The Price is Right” inspired Plinko game. “Because you can’t go anywhere. So this year, families are really looking for things like board games and activity toys and things that they can all play together,” DiBartolo says.

The National Retail Federation says Legos and other classic toys like Barbie are popular this year. So are high tech video game consoles and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit from Nintendo. It includes a camera on top so kids can get the racer’s perspective.

One of the hottest toys is the KidiZoom Creator Cam. It can switch to selfie-mode and even comes with a green screen so that kids can create their own backgrounds, like dinosaurs. “Kids are watching videos on YouTube, and, Instagram, and TikTok more than ever before, and this camera is really a safe way for them to dabble in making their own videos,” DiBartolo says.

The latest version of Baby Shark is also expected to be a hit. And may the force be with parents trying to get “The Child”, AKA Baby Yoda, from Star Wars. DiBartolo says it will be one of the hot items this year. The toy now comes in a remote control version. DiBartolo says, “they can use that to control all of “The Child’s” movements. You can make him walk, (and) you can play hide and seek with him.”