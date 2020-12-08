In-person visits with Santa Claus continue with COVID-safe protocols

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping parents from taking their kids to the mall to see Santa this holiday season. However, the meet and greets look different this year. While it’s all a little surreal, parents say it’s important to keep the tradition.

“Since he’s been born, he’s kind of always done it. It’s a little different this year, but he keeps asking about Santa,” Danielle Romero, who took her 2-year-old to see Santa at the Cottonwood Mall, said.

“Just to make him happy really and let him know like there is still spirit in this time. Just don’t lose hope,” Shannon Willis said after taking her son to see Santa at the mall.

Instead of holding a kid on his lap for photos, this year Santa at the Cottonwood Mall can be seen fist-bumping and high-fiving kids through a plastic shield. The Cottonwood Mall and Coronado Center have similar precautions in place which include installing markers for social distancing and providing hand sanitizer. Both also require kids and Santa to wear masks, even in photos. At Cabela’s, Santa wears a face shield for the contactless visit and guests get temperature screenings before the photo.

Local photographers are also getting creative. Hartsocks Photography ordered a custom-made bubble for Santa to be in for contactless photos. The company said Santa is considered of higher-risk to the virus and so it was important to keep him and customers safe. The ‘snowglobe’ Santa is sanitized between each customer.

While some places like the Cottonwood Mall are allowing walk-up photos, most places are encouraging or requiring people make an appointment ahead of time to see Santa. Cottonwood Mall and Coronado Center are also offering virtual experiences with Santa this holiday season.

