How to get a free Thanksgiving dinner from Walmart this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Walmart is partnering with several companies, including Butterball and Coca-Cola, in an effort to feed hungry American families on Thanksgiving. The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program by Walmart and mobile rewards app Ibotta, along with partners Campbell’s, Butterball and Coca-Cola, aims to help families nationwide by giving them a traditional holiday meal without the financial burden.

The items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

How it works

To get your free Thanksgiving dinner, you have to download the Ibotta app or Ibotta’s web browser extension, click on the “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com.

Once purchased, you can scan your receipt into the Ibotta app or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you’ll earn cash back for your entire purchase (approx. $20.27). Shoppers have seven days to redeem the purchases.

The offer is available while supplies last and will run no later than Nov. 25.

Ibotta says the company is also donating to Feeding America this holiday season.

“While this year has been trying for so many Americans, Ibotta’s ‘Free Thanksgiving Dinner’ program is our way of making them feel extra supported this holiday season,” said Bryan Leach, CEO and Founder of Ibotta.

Ibotta, which has its headquarters in Denver, is a free app that provides cash back rewards at “more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners,” according to a news release.