Hobbs teachers, NMPED team up to spread holiday cheer through videos

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Hobbs teachers partnered with the Public Education Department to share e-greetings from teachers and families while they’re stuck in isolation. So far they’ve collected 90 of them and they’ve been seen more than 2,700 times; Some are heartfelt and some are silly. It began as a project at Hobbs High School and it has taken hold across the state.

“Students and teachers and parents are sharing this, and it’s spreading Christmas cheer… and maybe a little wider than we had anticipated,” said Hobbs high School English Teacher Kristopher Otto.

“We are thrilled to receive such an overwhelmingly positive response from students,” said Katie

Avery in a news release, the Public Education Department’s director of strategic outreach. “Now more than ever, we need these expressions of care to help lift the spirits of our communities.”

To send in a video, visit webnew.ped.state.nm.us/educator-portal/. For questions, email PED’s Zach Chavez of the Community Engagement team at MartinZ.Chavez@state.nm.us. The deadline to submit a video is Friday, Dec. 18.

According to the same news release, some ideas for videos can include the following:

Sing a holiday or seasonal song

Play a holiday or seasonal song on a

musical instrument

Read a book

Share a story

Make a how-to video for an easy craft

Film a short holiday or seasonal skit

Steps to submit an e-greet:

Sign into Flipgrid. You must use a Microsoft or Google email. Enter Project Code 547d38d4 Choose an idea to create a message or use your own

creative idea. (Be sure to follow your district’s technology usage/media

policy.) Video messages can be made by individuals or groups. Use a phone, computer, or tablet to record your message so that the

NMPED can share it with local and statewide nursing homes and assisted

living facilities. Make your recording in any language you are

comfortable speaking. Click “Record a response” and follow the directions. You will be able to edit

if necessary. You will have five minutes to record but do not have to use

that full amount of time. Before you upload to Flipgrid, be sure to name your video with name,

school, town, and your message content.

