Expo NM host contests for best baking, holiday house decorations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Expo New Mexico hopes to help spread cheer with a holiday contest series. New Mexicans who have already decorated the outside of their home can submit a picture or video into the “Home For the Holidays” contest.

Bakers can also compete in the “Go Ahead With Gingerbread” contest as well. Both contests open for entries Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon. Prizes include a family 4-pack to the 2021 New Mexico State Fair and a gift card.