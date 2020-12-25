Annual neighborhood luminaria tradition continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families in the country club neighborhood bundled up and got busy this morning for a well-known Albuquerque Christmas Eve tradition. The city’s official luminaria tour was canceled this year, but people are still out driving and strolling the streets Thursday night, taking in the glow.

For some families, the annual luminaria display is a torch – so to speak – that has been passed down through the generations. “For about 30, 40 years, my family has been doing the luminaria bags,” said Jose Ortega of Albuquerque. “It was passed on to me when I was six years old and she’s been doing it for about three years. Hopefully, we get the other younger crew with us.”

A local boy scout troop that makes and sells the bags each year was worried the pandemic would cause a big drop-off in sales. However, when they spoke to News 13 crews, they had made about 90% of the sales they did last year.

