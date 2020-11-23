Annual Holiday Market going virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Holiday Market is going virtual this year. Instead of shopping at the Downtown Market, you will be able to shop online. The more than 100 vendors will be selling everything from produce to packaged foods and art; After ordering, you will pick up the order drive-thru style at the Rail Yards.

“This is an incredible economic development project to help small businesses succeed and bring local goods to the community,” said the Manager of the Rail Yards Market, Alaska in a news release. “Together the markets have contributed over 240 hours in training businesses for online sales management and in curating an online store with over 1000 local products. It’s really amazing, there’s everything from arugula to puzzles! The online shop abounds with the talent, flavors, and recipes of our New Mexican community.”

The store will be open for two weeks beginning on Nov. 27 to Dec. 10; Pickup at the Rail Yards is on Sunday, December 13, 10: 30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 777 1st Street SW. According to a news release from Downtown Growers’ Market, SNAP/PEBT cardholders can set up an account and pay for purchases with their card at the pickup and the Holiday Market offers half off through the Double Up Food Bucks Program on eligible items (produce and edible plant starts only).

For more information go to downtowngrowers.org.

