Albuquerque teen brings light to 2020 with elaborate Christmas display

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque teen is taking the term ‘deck the halls’ to a whole new level, creating an elaborate Christmas display outside his northeast heights home. You can’t drive through the neighborhood without seeing the dsiplay of Christmas magic. And as impressive as the masterpiece, is the mastermind behind it all, 14-year-old Dax.

“I just enjoy doing it,” he said. Walking through the yard full of flights and inflatable Christmas characters, he makes sure there’s not a prop out of place. “This is supposed to be laying on its back but everyone thinks it just fell over,” he said about an inflatable dog that lays on its back.

For Dax, the project is a labor of love with planning starting all the way back in June. “I’d sit on top of the car and then look at our house and just think, ‘hm, I could put this there but then no, that would do this,'” he explained. “I spent probably many hours just sitting on top of the car looking at our house. The neighbors probably thought I was crazy.”

Setting up what Dax said is a 10,000 light display is no easy task. “I’ve been out here mostly [sic] every day since October 3rd,” he said. “In this area, we kept blowing fuses. So, we had to run extension cords, and then, we put up more lights and then we run more extension cords.”

Dax has been responsible for the family’s outdoor Christmas decorations for a few years. But, from building a light-up nativity scene from scratch to creating lit arches over the sidewalk and decorating the backyard with lights, Dax made sure this year’s decorations were bigger than ever. It’s a way to bring extra light to a year that’s felt dark.

“2020 has been a hard year for people. I wanted to put up more lights. I had extra spare time and I wanted to put up more lights than last year, and it kind of turned into this,” he said. “I hope it brings them joy and happiness and I hope they like it.”

Dax doesn’t plan on pulling the plug on his elaborate decorating tradition anytime soon. “I’m not sure how my parents think about that,” he said with a smile. While he is trying to enjoy his decorations this year, taking walks and standing on the corner of an intersection to see all the lights in the front, back, and sideyard, he said he already has some ideas for next Christmas.