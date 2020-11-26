Albuquerque, Santa Fe police hand out turkeys to families in need

Home for the Holidays

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Santa Fe Police took time this week to drop off holiday meals to people in need. APD delivered 21 baskets filled with turkeys and goodies to local families with donations from grocery stores and elementary schools.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe Police teamed up with Albertsons to hand out 50 turkeys. They went door to door to hand them off to families at the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority.

