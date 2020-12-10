Albuquerque neighborhood aims to spread cheer with decorating contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One neighborhood is hoping some friendly competition and festive decorating will help lift people’s spirits during the holiday season. The Santa Fe Village Neighborhood Association near the Petroglyphs in Albuquerque is having a decorating contest for its neighbors.

In the past, local restaurants have donated gift cards as prizes for the winners. Since restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic this year, the neighborhood will be buying gift cards from local spots like M’tucci’s Village Pizza and Spinn’s to show their support. They’ll choose the two best-decorated homes in the neighborhood on December 19.

