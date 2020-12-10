Albuquerque neighborhood aims to spread cheer with decorating contest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State officials have been encouraging New Mexicans to cancel trips and stay home at Christmas. This has caused many cities across the state to cancel popular Christmas events. One Southeast New Mexico town is keeping their event alive, but bringing it right to the front door. "This whole year has been full of negativity so it's nice to have some positivity," said Savannah Morales a Loving, New Mexico resident.

The Village of Loving has decided to not cancel their Christmas light parade because of COVID-19. Instead, they have come up with a novel idea to keep the parade going. If you can't come to the parade, the village will bring it to you. "It was really special, I mean we don't want the kids to not have a parade they look forward to it every year," said Fatima Fernandez the Deputy City Clerk.