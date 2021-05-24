Examining the opioid epidemic in New Mexico

KRQE News 13, the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, the DEA 360 campaign and Walmart have partnered together to examine the opioid epidemic in New Mexico. During the hour special, experts and advocates will talk about the dangers of opioid misuse and addiction. The special will also touch on local resources available to those dealing with any form of substance misuse.
After the special at 8:00 p.m. Monday May 24, 2021, there will be a live discussion on KRQE’s Facebook page. Some of the guests in the special will be available to answer questions that didn’t get addressed during the special.
Opioid Resources
- Behavioral Health Services
- Family & Community Services
- Healing Addiction in Our Community
- UNM Behavioral Health Addiction Recovery
- DEA National Take Back Day
- Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation
Guests Include
- Hector Balderas, New Mexico Attorney General
- Kyle W. Williamson, Special Agent in Charge DEA – El Paso Division
- Sen. Linda M. Lopez, New Mexico Senate
- Rep. Roger Montoya, New Mexico House of Representatives
- Rep. Derrick Lente, New Mexico House of Representatives
- Julianna J. Reece, Albuquerque Area Indian Health Service; Chief Medical Officer
- Jennifer Weiss-Burke, Executive Director of Healing Addiction in Our Community and Serenity Mesa Youth Recovery Center
- Dr. Brandi Fink, Associated Professor for Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Services; Co-Convener, UNM Substance Use Disorders Grand Challenge
- Gilbert Ramirez, Deputy Director for Division of Behavioral Health & Wellness Programs & Health & Social Service Centers
- Larissa Maley, Director of Clinical Services for the Addictions and Substance Abuse Programs
- Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, Director for Department of Behavioral Health Services
- James Wahlberg, Executive Director for The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation; Activist, Filmmaker and Author of ‘The Big Hustle’