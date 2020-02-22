Woman douses self in lighter fluid, sparks SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is now in custody after an altercation at an Albuquerque drug store and a SWAT standoff.

According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Victoria Chavez pulled a knife on employees and customers at the Walgreens at Gibson and 98th Street Friday. Chavez then told those at the store she had doused herself with lighter fluid and threatened to light herself on fire. She then fled the store heading north to the Flying J gas station in a car that was reported to be stolen.

The complaint states Chavez then parked at a gas pump and barricaded herself in the car. A SWAT situation was initiated and after two hours, Chavez was arrested.

Police say Chavez also shoplifted multiple items while at the Walgreens. A check of her history showed two felony warrants for her arrest.

Chavez was charged with receiving stolen property, shoplifting, and aggravated fleeing of a police officer. She has a lengthy criminal history that includes DWI, possession of a controlled substance and two prior cases involving possession of an incendiary device.