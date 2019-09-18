Trump’s Rio Rancho Rally by the Numbers

Rio Rancho city officials say there were 8,704 event attendees inside the Santa Ana Star Center Monday for President Donald Trump’s rally, filling the arena to capacity. Approximately 1,500 attendees watched his hour and a half campaign speech outside the arena and 53,490 people watched it on KRQE.com.

The parking lots surrounding the Santa Ana Star Center were at full capacity by 4 p.m., three hours before Trump was set to speak. According to Rio Rancho officials, seven vendors were registered with the city and some vendors were affiliated with the campaign.

The city estimates there were 200 protestors, including two who were peacefully escorted out at the beginning and end of the rally. Approximately 350 first responders were close by and responding as necessary before, during, and after the event.

Government officials and multiple law enforcement authorities prepared for the event, hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2016 Trump rally that sparked unrest in the streets of downtown Albuquerque. This time, Sandoval County officials told KRQE only three arrests were made in relation to the Rio Rancho rally. All those arrested were women, with charges ranging from alleged disorderly conduct to battery.

In addition to the City of Rio Rancho staff and first responders, 24 other organizations and agencies contributed to the planning of the event and assisted in keeping attendees safe:

Albuquerque Police Department

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management

Cibola County Sheriff’s Office

CNM

Farmington Police

Hobbs Police Department

HP

Intel

Lea County Sheriff’s Office

Los Alamos Police Department

New Mexico Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management

New Mexico Medical Reserve Corps

New Mexico National Guard and the 64th Civil Support Team

New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office

New Mexico State Police

PNM

Rio Rancho Community Emergency Response Team

Rio Rancho Public Schools

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Rescue, Emergency Management, Detention Center, and Public Works

Sandoval Regional Medical Center and UNM Health Sciences Rio Rancho Campus

Santa Fe Police Department

Town of Bernalillo Fire and Rescue

UNM EMS Consortium

Verizon Wireless

The Trump campaign is reportedly targeting New Mexico ahead of the 2020 election with the hopes of flipping it in his favor. New Mexico has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since George W. Bush in 2004.

Trump’s 16-hour trip to New Mexico also caused multiple delays and closures throughout Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.