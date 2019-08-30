State car-crash data shows unanticipated numbers for Labor Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stark reminder to this Labor Day weekend about being careful while driving on the roads. This holiday weekend is the second deadliest for car crashes nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

KRQE went through the most recent vehicle crash data between 2013 and 2017. Fatal accidents are more likely to occur in New Mexico around Easter or Columbus than Labor Day weekend. In 2017, Halloween had 169 statewide crashes in just one day.

Holiday Crash Rate Comparison, New Mexico 2013-2017

Click on the graph to explore the data further.

These statistics are based on annual crash reports from the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Highlights

In 2017 the Halloween period had the highest rate of crashes per day, while the Easter holiday period had the highest rate of alcohol-involved deaths. An odd quirk for this year: Martin Luther King Jr. Day saw the most fatalities overall with ten deaths.

In 2016 the Columbus and Labor Day holiday periods tied for the highest rates of fatalities and alcohol-involved fatalities. This is despite another holiday known for alcohol consumption, Halloween, having more crashes overall.

In 2015 the Christmas period had the highest rate of crashes per day, while the 4th of July period had the most deaths per day, both overall and among alcohol-involved fatalities.

In 2014 The Halloween period had the highest rate of both crashes per day and fatalities per day

And in 2013, the Columbus Day holiday period had the highest rate of alcohol-involved crashes per day. The Thanksgiving and 4th of July periods had the highest rates of alcohol-involved fatalities per day.

Nationwide, the most dangerous holiday to travel in 2017 was Memorial Day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Methodology

The state measured each holiday with an assigned “holiday period,” designating the number of days people celebrate the holiday even if the calendar date has passed or is upcoming.

For example, the data includes car crashes during entire three day weekends like Labor Day weekend, even though the federal holiday lasts just one day. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl is designated only one day.

The holiday period for holidays like Christmas and New Year’s Eve shift from year to year based on what day of the week the holiday lands on. This can influence the volume of data.