Young New Mexicans tackle teen suicide in viral music video

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Teen rappers from Rio Rancho are getting a lot of attention for their new music video, Wrldwide Suicide. It’s gained so much traction, they’ve even been asked to make an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, but their hopes for the song and its message about suicide prevention, go deeper than just locking down fans.

Nineteen-year-olds, Gili Gilad, Kendric Hamilton “Space Boi Kenny,” and Matthew Chavez “VEZ” want this music video to show teens they’re not alone, and that there is help available for those who need it.

You have people there, whether you think you do or not, and we’re those people, we could be those people to help you. Kendric Hamilton, Rap Artist

They say the Wrldwide Suicide music video features real issues teens are facing from substance abuse, to bullying and even troubles at home. The teens say it was their own personal experience with these heavy topics, that inspired them to write the song in the first place. They hope parents who see the video will be encouraged to build positive communication strategies with their kids.

When they’re bored kids do reckless dangerous things. It’s just the way it is…we want parents to talk to their kids, ask them questions. Matthew Chavez, Rap Artist

Chavez, Gilad, and Hamilton also want local teens to know they can do anything they put their mind to, and they hope their own positive experience with music, inspires others to find something that they’re passionate about.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, call the national prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.