Dozens of people volunteer to fill 100 boxes for 100 families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The YMCA of Central New Mexico needs your help collecting food donations this Thanksgiving holiday. It’s all part of the organization’s 25th annual Holiday Food Drive which culminates in the building of 100 food boxes donated to local families in need.

“Most of the people that we serve will say ‘we would not have had a Thanksgiving without you,’ so we feel blessed about that.” Doug Bolling, Chair of YMCA Board of Directors



Each year, the organization takes referrals for families who need food donations the most. From the APD C.O.A.S.T. team, a unit of the Albuquerque Police Department that provides support for those in crisis, to local pastors, the YMCA finds roughly 100 deserving families to raise donations for.

After identifying the families, the organization works with schools, churches, and gyms all across the city of Albuquerque to collect Thanksgiving themed items and non-perishables throughout October and November.

“That’s a full uncooked turkey, pie, cranberry sauce, the whole bit.” Doug Bolling, Chair of YMCA Board of Directors

This year, each family will take home about 65 pounds of food to last them through the special holiday meal, and for the weeks to come.

On November 26, roughly 50 volunteers will help box up the food for the selected families.

The YMCA hand delivers the boxes to those who are house-bound but likes for able-bodied families to come down to the warehouse so they can get an additional meal of pizza and meet the volunteers.

To learn more about the program or to get involved contact the Chair of the YMCA of Central New Mexico’s Board of Directors, Doug Bolling at boardchair@ymcacnm.org.