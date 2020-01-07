Winter clothes needed! Local nonprofit takes kids on ‘Dream Snowboarding Trip’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nonprofit New Mexico Xtreme Sports is hosting a winter sports clothing and gear drive from now until January 20th to benefit 50 Native American students.

“A lot of the kids show up unprepared because they’d never been in snow.” Eddie Varags, Volunteer Sports Coordinator at NMX

It’s all part of the group’s second annual Dream Snowboarding Trip. Last year, the team helped local refugees hit the slopes for the very first time. This year, they’re doubling the size of the trip, bringing 25 middle schoolers and 25 high schoolers to Pajarito Mountain on January 25 and 26.

Organizers say the trip is a show of “One Albuquerque” spirit, as it’s entirely based on donations from the local community. The City of Albuquerque is donating transportation, Pajarito is donating lift tickets for students and professional snowboarders from the Mountain Vibez team who will travel here all the way from California to teach the students, and breakfast will be provided by Bacon Jam.

“This really is that One ABQ thing that the city is pushing that we’re trying to get everyone involved in as a city and really help each other out.” Eddie Varags, Volunteer Sports Coordinator at NMX

The goal of the trip, supported by the NB3 Foundation, and Nike 7, is to help under-served kids experience outdoor play in the winter and to expose them to a sport they may never have the chance to experience otherwise. Organizer Eddie Vargas says extreme sports like snowboarding teach kids how to get back up, both on the mountain and in life.

What to Donate

Needed Clothing Donations

snow pants

jackets

gloves

goggles

beanies

Needed Snowboard Equipment

snowboard boots – men’s & women’s sizes 3 – 15

snowboards

bindings

helmets

wax & tuning tools

P-tex

Donations will be collected at both Warehouse 508 off 1st St. and Left Turn Distillery off Candelaria and Girard.

About NMX

NMX is the nonprofit branch of Warehouse 508. It aims to expose local kids to non-traditional, life-long sports and the creative arts. They run programs all year long and offer a wide variety of sports for kids to experience at affordable or free rates. They also aim to instill values of character, service to others, and to support kids in developing entrepreneurial and transferable skills. To learn how you can participate, click here.