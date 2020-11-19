Where you can get free Thanksgiving meals in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –For many families struggling this year, sharing a traditional Thanksgiving meal may not seem possible. Several organizations are providing free turkey meals. Places giving free food will be following COVID-19 safe practices. Here’s a list of resources that are putting food on the table this Thanksgiving:

Albuquerque

Calvary Chapel Southwest is holding a Thanksgiving outreach drive-thru from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. Donations are still being accepted this week at a drop-box on their campus.

Location: 6510 Fortuna Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Roadrunner Food Bank

Roadrunner Food Bank will have expanded hours on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to serve an increased number of people at 1926 Avenida Cesar Chavez. The organization is preparing to serve up to 1200 households at this expanded distribution from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Community members who need help with food may register in advance of the distribution at https://rrfb.link2feed.com. It will be a drive-thru, contactless method of distribution. Food donations, including items found in your typical food pantry at home, are all accepted. Bins are located just outside the food bank’s entrance for any non-perishable food donations. You may also donate produce or other perishable items, however, those type of items must be brought inside the facility.

Steelbridge

Steelbridge will be distributing pre-packaged food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at four different locations in Albuquerque: Coors and Central, Los Altos park, Caravan parking lot (7605 Central NE, east of Louisiana) and their building at 2021 2nd St. For more information, call 505-346-4673.

Joy Junction will hand out individual boxed meals from their Lifeline of Hope mobile food trucks on Wednesday, Nov. 25. They are always accepting food donations. Visit their website for a full list of approved foods to donate.

The Rock at Noonday will be serving a Thanksgiving meals from 12-12:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. They will be serving curbside on their campus due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are also currently accepting food and monetary donations.

Location: 2400 2nd St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Hope Works at 1201 3rd St. will be providing coffee and donuts beginning at 7:30 a.m. and a meal from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Clothing, furniture and food may be donated at their Shelter Services building.

Good Shepherd Center at 218 Iron Ave. will give out a Thanksgiving meal “to go” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They are asking for only monetary donations currently.

Citizen Church is holding their annual Holiday Hope program where they donate 1,000 food boxes to families who would otherwise not be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Each food box is $25 and will feed a family of 6. To purchase food boxes, click here and be sure to mark your donation as “Holiday Hope.” They will be distributing these boxes at 4 local schools from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. These will be drive-thru style events where families can come and pick up their Thanksgiving boxes.

Location: 10500 Copper Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87123

New Mexico

The Santa Fe food pantry will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to provide food items. They will be closed on Thursday and Friday of that week.

Location: 1222 A Siler Road Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507

The Belen Area Food Pantry will be providing food items to families within the Belen Public School district from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Location: 115 S 4th St, Belen, NM 87002

The Carlsbad Community Kitchen will have a meal for patrons from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Location: 402 S Alameda St, Carlsbad, NM 88220

The El Caldito Soup Kitchen will be providing Thanksgiving day meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Location: 999 Amador Ave Las Cruces, NM 88005

The Roswell Community Kitchen will be holding a dinner pick-up event on Thanksgiving Day, from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm at the window at Community Kitchen.

Location: 114 E Bland St, Roswell, NM 88203