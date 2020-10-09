What’s happening around New Mexico Oct 9 – Oct 15

MORETON-IN-MARSH, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 28: Leaves display their autumn colours in Batsford Arboretum in the Cotswolds on October 28, 2011 near Moreton-In-Marsh, England. The arboretum is one of the UK’s most visited and experiences one of its busiest times during the Autumn months as visitors flock to see the variety of colours displayed in the […]

MOVIES IN THE PARK-ING LOT: THE GOONIES – October 9th at 7:30 p.m. – Join Bernalillo County for Friday Night Frights Drive In Style at the Isleta Amphitheater. The movie is free and first come, first served. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Each vehicle will be assigned a parking space and be given a front porch for seating. Please bring your own chairs.

DOWNTOWN GROWER’S MARKET & FARM TO CAR – October 10th at 7 a.m. at Robinson Park. The Downtown Grower’s Market is Albuquerque’s longest running farmer’s market, now in its 23rd year. Every Saturday morning from mid April until early November Robinson Park hosts 160+ vendors: growers, prepared foods and drink, artisans, health & wellness, local non-profits and community organizations.

FALL BARELAS CRUISE – October 10th at 4:30 PM – The cruise will run along 4th street from the Barelas Coffee house north towards downtown. All cool rides are allowed to come out and cruise the original Route 66.There is plenty of parking along this stretch and it is a nice wide road.Please remember to follow all CDC guidelines and follow all traffic laws. Please remember to pick up after yourselves and be respectful to the neighborhood. Please park regular cars on the side roads.

SOMOS UNIDOS FEST – October 10th at 7 p.m. New Mexico United is celebrating the club’s opening playoff match with Somos Unidos Fest. The festival will be held at Motorama at the Downs in Santa Fe. It will include socially-distanced live music performances, a drive-in style watch party for the game, food trucks, and more.

BALLOON FALL FEST – October 10th & 11th at 7:30 a.m. – Presented by the city of Albuquerque. This year’s events will offer a way for families to enjoy the thrill of hot air balloons while taking necessary precautions to keep people safe and healthy. Launch sites will be Balloon Fiesta Park, Ventana Ranch Park, Mariposa Basin Park, Vista del Norte Park and North Domingo Baca Park. No spectators will be permitted at the launch locations. Balloons will be widely spaced, and balloon crews will be limited to five people.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE: SELENA – October 11th at 6:30 p.m. – The National Hispanic Cultural Center is hosting its final night of drive-in movies, ending with screening Selena on October 11th at Balloon Fiesta Park. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

SCHEDULED WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION- October 13th & 14th in the Village of Los Lunas. New Mexico Department of Transportation announced there will be a water service interruption so crews can tie over a new water line from 10 p.m. October 13th through 2 a.m. October 14th. This comes as part of the ongoing bridge construction project on N.M. 6 (Main Street bridge) crossing the Rio Grande. If you are affected, your water service will be restored after this time. If you notice any debris in your water when service is restored, please “flush” your lines by running a kitchen sink faucet or bathtub faucet for about 5 minutes to clear them.

COTTONWOOD BALLON GLOW – October 17th & 18th at 7:30 p.m. – Bring the family for a drive-thru hot air balloon glow at Cottonwood Mall. Featuring a night sky illuminated by tethered hot air balloons, food trucks to-go and more!