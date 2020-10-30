What’s happening around New Mexico Oct 30 – Nov 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Oct. 23 – Oct. 29 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

October 24 – November 1 – Day of the Tread – A ‘Day of the Dead – Halloween’, themed bicycling event for cyclists of all ages and skill levels. Choose from 7, 18, 25, 47, 60 or 100 miles of cycling fun and ride virtually, benefitting Zia Freewheelers, a program of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and Pegasus Legal Services For Children.

October 24 – November 13 – APD Shoe Drive – The APD Academy is holding a kid’s shoe drive to help our community children. APD has placed a sanitized collection box outside the front doors of the APD academy, located at 5412 N 2nd Street. Please donate between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. from October 26 through November 13. We are requesting donations for girls and boys shoes of all sizes. The shoes will be delivered to area commands across the city for officers to distribute.

October 30 – Movies in the Park-Ing Lot: Halloween (2018) 7:30 p.m. – Join Bernalillo County for Friday Night Frights Drive-In Style at the Isleta Amphitheater. The movie is free and first-come, first served. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Each vehicle will be assigned a parking space and be given a front porch for seating. Please bring your own chairs.

October 30 – Downtown Grower’s Market & Farm to Car – 7 a.m. at Robinson Park. The Downtown Grower’s Market is Albuquerque’s longest running farmer’s market, now in its 23rd year. Every Saturday morning from mid April until early November Robinson Park hosts 160+ vendors: growers, prepared foods and drink, artisans, health & wellness, local non-profits and community organizations.

October 30-31 – Albucreepy – The Albuquerque Tourism and Sightseeing Factory are offering a new tour concept that’s part trivia, scavenger hunt, Cash Cab, and part haunted house. participants can form a team of five and compete against others while getting a tour of 13 haunted locations around the Duke City. Ticket price for a team is $40.

October 31 – Albuquerque Trunk or Treat – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department will be holding the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Balloon Fiesta Park – this year as a ticketed drive-through event, $2.00 per vehicle, to help control the flow of cars through the park. Cars will follow a route from booth to booth, and participants should plan on approximately 30 minutes to go through the entire area. Candy will be available in a contactless manner from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. Park entry will be off of Alameda at Balloon Museum Drive NE.

October 31 – Open Space Cleanup Day – The City of Albuquerque’s Open Space Division is hosting trash cleanups at trailheads across Albuquerque for Make a Difference Day. People interested in participating can simply go to one of the designated trailheads in the Sandia foothills on Saturday. Open Space staff and volunteers will leave rolled bundles of trash bags with an information sheet for people to safely collect any trash they see while hiking the trails. Once completed, participants can bring the full bags back to the trailheads until 3:00 p.m., and Open Space staff will pick up and dispose of the trash. All participants must follow the requirements of the current Public Health Order, including wearing face coverings, remaining socially distant from other trail users, and participating in groups of five or fewer people. Locations in the Bosque include the Alameda Open Space, Pueblo Montaño, Cesar Chavez/Bridge, and Rio Bravo trailheads. In the Sandia foothills, designated trailheads include Elena Gallegos Park, Embudito, Menaul, Indian School, and Copper.

November – National Novel Writing Month – National Novel Writing Month is an annual event that encourages everyone to write 50,000 words in a month. NaNoWriMo is a nonprofit organization that provides the tools, structure, community, and encouragement that helps people find their voices and achieve creative goals. The Young Writers Program is also available for free and allows writers to choose their own goals. The program supports those under 18 and K-12 educators as they participate in the flagship event in November.

November 2 – November 4 – Virtual Discovery Festival 2020 – For the sixth year in a row, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico will be hosting Discovery Festival, an interactive event that’s all about science technology, engineering, and math.

Notices

🔶 Senior Citizens Can Schedule Rides for Early Voting and for Election Day – If you know a senior citizen who needs a ride to either vote early or to vote on Election Day, have them contact the Department of Senior Affairs! Senior Affairs is offering free rides to for senior citizens aged 50 and older for voting purposes. You must schedule a ride three business days in advance for either early voting or for Election Day. To schedule a ride to vote, call (505) 764-6485.

🔶 APD Asking for Public Input on Area Command Websites – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is asking for feedback from the public on the six (6) Area Command websites and how they can be utilized to enhance communication between APD and residents. To take the survey and to share your thoughts on enhancing communication with APD, click here.

🔶 Vision Zero Seeks Public Input on Safer City Streets – Vision Zero is a community program that works to create safer streets for all of us, whether we are walking, biking, driving, or taking transit, and regardless of age or ability. The Vision Zero Action Plan o Action Plan to guide our efforts ​and would like your input. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be done in English or Spanish.

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offers Options to Protect Pets from Coyotes – Coyotes have been coming closer to homes in Bernalillo County and going after pets. Bernalillo County offers different ways pet owners can deter coyotes.

🔶 Albuquerque Small Business Support – The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department has announced new economic relief through a $10 million Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program. One-time grants of up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses and locally owned franchises within city limits. To be eligible for the support, a business must have no more than 50 full-time employees including the owner, and two part-time employees are equivalent to one full-time employee. Applications are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese with all grants being funded by Dec. 30.

🔶 Kirtland Air Force Base Public Input on Restoration Project – Kirtland Air Force Base is asking the public’s assistance in creating a restoration advisory board (RAB). Officials say the board is intended to foster public participation by involving the community members in the Kirtland AFB restoration project. Those wanting to join are asked to complete an online survey to gauge their level of interest in the project. Feedback from the community will be used to support a recommendation to the Installation Commander on the level of community interest in establishing a Kirtland RAB.

Around New Mexico

Events

October 28 – Nov 4 – Farmington PD Reverse Trick or Treating – The Farmington Police Department will bring the candy to families this year. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 28 through next Wednesday, Nov. 4, officers will be doing reverse trick-or-treating delivering goodie bags while out on patrol. To participate, have your child decorate a pumpkin and hang in on your door. Residents in more rural areas can also drop it off at the police department lobby on 900 Municipal Drive.

October 30 – Edgewood Drive-Boo – All goody bags will have pre-packaged items and be prepared using Covid-safe handling by staff prior to the event. For further questions or information, please contact the Town of Edgewood at (505) 286-4518. There will even be prizes for the most creative vehicles and costumes: decorate your family vehicle, put on that Halloween costume, drive to 171A NM-344 , use the marked entrance and drive-thru route accessible from westbound Dinkle Rd and stay in your vehicle and we’ll hand you FREE GOODY BAGS while supplies last!

October 30 – Kids Cook @ Home – Join Kids Cook for a virtual Halloween Family Fun Cooking Night from 5:00-6:30pm. On the menu: Jack-o-lantern Stuffed Peppers and Spooky Apple-tizers. This event is limited to the first 20 families who register and registration will close 2 hours prior to the event or when the participant cap is reached.

October 31 – Halloween – Visit these COVID-safe haunted locations this weekend!

October 31 – Los Lunas Drive Thru Trick or Treating – Join the Los Lunas Parks and Recreation Department Halloween Night for safe, contactless trick or treating from the comfort of your vehicle from 6-9pm on Halloween at the Daniel Fernandez Park.

Update – Alamogordo Drive-In Movie and Trick or Treating Canceled – The City of Alamogordo is canceling the Halloween Drive-In Movie and Drive-Thru Trick or Treat planned for Friday, October 30th & 31st respectively. Individuals who have already purchased a ticket will receive a full refund.

November 1-2 – Dia de los Muertos

November 3 – Election Day – To learn more about polling locations, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

November 4 – Daylight Savings Time ends – Be sure to move your clock back one hour.

November 4, 5, 10, 12, 17-19 – Virtual Broker Enrollment Event – In following the social distancing guidelines, beWellnm will be hosting virtual events/appointments to do our part in keeping New Mexicans as safe and healthy as possible during Open Enrollment. Rest assured, we are taking every precaution to protect your personal information. All enrollment meetings will be held on a secure, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine site. You’ll be able to find out if you qualify for subsidies to help pay for your insurance, ask general questions about beWellnm, and make a future appointment to get enrolled once you’ve got all you questions answered about personal health insurance.

Notices

🔶 MVD now offers online license renewal for drivers 79 an older – For the first time, drivers 79 years of age and older have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses online. Drivers 79 and older previously had to renew their licenses in person every year. Anyone in that category now will be able to renew online 60 days or less before their current license expires. Going forward, drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report to renew their licenses will be able to conduct their annual renewal online in a two-step process. First, the driver will submit their eye exam or medical report online at mvdonline.com. Once the report has been accepted by MVD staff, the driver will go to mvdonline.com to renew their license.

🔶 Bernalillo County CARES Rental and Utility Assistance Grant Now Open – The Bernalillo County commissioners have approved the opening of the Bernalillo County CARES Rental and Utility Assistance grant for qualified county residents. This emergency relief money is intended to help assist residents who are experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who are delinquent in their rents or utility payments. Through this program, the county is offering up to $5,000 to qualifying residential renters located within Bernalillo County, including the City of Albuquerque. The application will be open until Wednesday, Nov. 4th.

🔶 Supreme Courts invites New Mexicans to serve on Commission on Equity and Justice – The state Supreme Court invites New Mexicans to apply to serve on a newly created Commission on Equity and Justice. The Commission will study issues related to bias and inequities in the state’s justice system and promote diversity among judges and judicial employees. The Court and the steering committee are seeking applicants for the Commission. Applicants should send a letter of interest to Supreme Court Chief Clerk Joey Moya by email to nmsupremecourtclerk@nmcourts.gov, by fax to (505) 827-4837 or by first class mail to P.O. Box 848, Santa Fe, NM 87504. Letters of interest should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020.

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needed of transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park – E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 New Mexico State Parks, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, announces that limited camping by reservation only will continue to be available to NM residents only at least until November 13, 2020. All non-resident reservations through November 13th, 2020 will be canceled and camping or facility fees refunded.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Cibola National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Mt. Taylor, Magdalena, or Mountainair Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Gila National Forest – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Black Range, Glendwood, Reserve, Quemado and Wilderness Ranger Districts.

Community News