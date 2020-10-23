What’s happening around New Mexico Oct 23 – Oct 29

BATH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 01: The morning light illuminates autumn leaves that have already fallen from trees on November 1, 2011 in Bath, England. According to a number of nature watchers the autumn colours are currently reaching their peak following an unusually warm September and October which has led to trees holding onto their leaves longer than normal. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Oct. 23 – Oct. 29 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

October 23 – Movies in the Park-Ing Lot: It (2017) 7:30 p.m. – Join Bernalillo County for Friday Night Frights Drive-In Style at the Isleta Amphitheater. The movie is free and first-come, first served. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Each vehicle will be assigned a parking space and be given a front porch for seating. Please bring your own chairs.

October 24 – Downtown Grower’s Market & Farm to Car – 7 a.m. at Robinson Park. The Downtown Grower’s Market is Albuquerque’s longest running farmer’s market, now in its 23rd year. Every Saturday morning from mid April until early November Robinson Park hosts 160+ vendors: growers, prepared foods and drink, artisans, health & wellness, local non-profits and community organizations.

October 24 – Hazardous Waste Collection – If you have hazardous waste, the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County will help dispose of it for free. Drop-off will take place Oct. 24 at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; registration is required by Oct. 22. Waste that can burn easily, corrode or irritate the skin, or poison humans and animals can be dropped off.

October 24 – National Prescription Take Back Day – Bernalillo County, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Army National Guard and other partnering agencies, invites the public for the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at the Army National Guard Armory, 600 Wyoming Blvd. NE in Albuquerque and at various locations around the state.

October 24 – Virtual Tour of Albuquerque Main Library – Take a virtual tour of Albuquerque’s Main Library. The tour will be broadcast on YouTube at 8:30 a.m., no registration required.

Notices

🔶 Albuquerque Zoning Hearing Examiner 9:00 a.m. Raydel Horta-Vigil requests a conditional use to allow family home daycare for Lot 7, Block 1, Rackheath Park Addn No 1, located at 3013 Conchas ST NE, zoned R-1C [Section 14-16-4-2]

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offers Options to Protect Pets from Coyotes – Coyotes have been coming closer to homes in Bernalillo County and going after pets. Bernalillo County offers different ways pet owners can deter coyotes.

Around New Mexico

Events

October 17 – Early Voting Starts – Expanded early voting locations will open up in every county across New Mexico.

October 22, 23 – New Mexico Wildland Urban Fire Summit – Register for free for the free virtual New Mexico Wildland Urban Fire Summit.

Ongoing – October 31 – Porkys Pumpkin Patch in Rio Rancho – This pumpkin patch will be a drive-thru experience and patrons will be able to leave their vehicles and pick their pumpkins at the end. Admission to the event is FREE and pumpkins are priced depending on their specific size. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. daily until October 31.

October 25 – SOMOS Poet Laureate Reading – SOMOS is sponsoring a poetry reading event with 4 New Mexico Poet Laureates on Sunday, October 25th from 4 – 5:30 pm. The Zoom link is provided on the website.

Update – Carlsbad Caverns National Park King’s Palace Tours Postponed – Due to the safety of visitors and staff, tours have been postponed until further notice.

Notices

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needed of transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Forest Road 10 Closed – A 4-mile segment of Forest Road 10 in the Santa Fe National Forest will be partially closed to protect public health and safety while crews continue work to replace a total of 24 culverts and resurface the road. The order is effective starting Oct. 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues Oct. 15-16, Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The road will be passable from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night that the closure order is in effect.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park – E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 New Mexico State Parks, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, announces that limited camping by reservation only will continue to be available to NM residents only at least until November 13, 2020. All non-resident reservations through November 13th, 2020 will be canceled and camping or facility fees refunded.

Community News