What’s happening around New Mexico Oct 16 – Oct 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Oct. 16 – Oct. 22 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

October 16 – Movies in the Park-Ing Lot: Nightmare on Elm Street 7:30 p.m. – Join Bernalillo County for Friday Night Frights Drive-In Style at the Isleta Amphitheater. The movie is free and first-come, first served. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Each vehicle will be assigned a parking space and be given a front porch for seating. Please bring your own chairs.

October 17 – Downtown Grower’s Market & Farm to Car 7 a.m. at Robinson Park. The Downtown Grower’s Market is Albuquerque’s longest running farmer’s market, now in its 23rd year. Every Saturday morning from mid April until early November Robinson Park hosts 160+ vendors: growers, prepared foods and drink, artisans, health & wellness, local non-profits and community organizations.

October 17 – New Mexico United v.s. El Paso Locomotive Watch Party 7:30 p.m. Watch Party at the Drive-in at Balloon Fiesta Park. Chris Wehan scored the only goal in extra time to send New Mexico United to a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field and a place in the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2020 USL Championship Playoffs on Saturday night.

October 17, 18 – Harvest Days at the Botanic Garden 9 a.m. Visitors will be surrounded with all that the harvest has to offer and be able to view the colorful blooms that flora has this season. Local musicians will present an acoustic soundtrack to accompany guests’ stroll through the landscape as they play throughout the Garden. This Saturday, guests will be able to hear Americana alt-country music by The Porter Draw, filthy mangy jazz by Le Chat Lunatique, world fusion music played by Los Metamorfos, country by Tylor Brandon and cello music by Ryan Smith. These sounds can be heard at a variety of locations in the garden as well as in Heritage Farm during the Grab & Go experience. This Saturday will feature the Albuquerque Drive-Through Grab & Go Harvest Edition.

October 20 – Learn American Sign Language – The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy is holding sign language classes starting Oct. 20. The 8-week course via Zoom costs $55.

October 24 – Virtual Tour of Albuquerque Main Library – Take a virtual tour of Albuquerque’s Main Library. The tour will be broadcast on YouTube at 8:30 a.m., no registration required.

October 24 – Hazardous Waste Collection – If you have hazardous waste, the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County will help dispose of it for free. Drop-off will take place Oct. 24 at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; registration is required by Oct. 22. Waste that can burn easily, corrode or irritate the skin, or poison humans and animals can be dropped off.

Ongoing until October 20 – Donate to Veterans in Need – The Veteran’s Integration Center is holding a donation drive until Tuesday, October 20th for homeless veterans. They are asking for items such as small toiletry items, backpacks, sleeping bags, blankets, cold weather gear and bottled water. These items can be dropped off at the Veteran’s Integration Center or the Albuquerque Involved offices.

Update – Cottonwood Balloon Glow Postponed – Changes to the public health order has forced the Cottonwood Mall to postpone a drive-thru balloon glow. the mall had organized the glow for this weekend as a way to lift people’s spirits. But now, the mall says it will be held on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

Notices

🔶 Albuquerque Zoning Hearing Examiner 9:00 a.m. Raydel Horta-Vigil requests a conditional use to allow family home daycare for Lot 7, Block 1, Rackheath Park Addn No 1, located at 3013 Conchas ST NE, zoned R-1C [Section 14-16-4-2]

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offers Options to Protect Pets from Coyotes – Coyotes have been coming closer to homes in Bernalillo County and going after pets. Bernalillo County offers different ways pet owners can deter coyotes.

Around New Mexico

Events

October 17 – Early Voting Starts – Expanded early voting locations will open up in every county across New Mexico.

October 14 – 18 – Santa Fe Independent Film Festival – Enjoy SFiFF from the comfort of your own home with their Virtual Film Festival including over 30 feature films, 75 short films and panels. The festival started on Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 18.

October 22, 23 – New Mexico Wildland Urban Fire Summit – Register for free for the free virtual New Mexico Wildland Urban Fire Summit.

Ongoing – October 31 – Porkys Pumpkin Patch in Rio Rancho – This pumpkin patch will be a drive-thru experience and patrons will be able to leave their vehicles and pick their pumpkins at the end. Admission to the event is FREE and pumpkins are priced depending on their specific size. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. daily until October 31.

Update – Carlsbad Caverns National Park King’s Palace Tours Postponed – Due to the safety of visitors and staff, tours have been postponed until further notice.

Notices

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needed of transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Forest Road 10 Closed – A 4-mile segment of Forest Road 10 in the Santa Fe National Forest will be partially closed to protect public health and safety while crews continue work to replace a total of 24 culverts and resurface the road. The order is effective starting Oct. 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues Oct. 15-16, Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The road will be passable from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night that the closure order is in effect.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park – E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

Community News