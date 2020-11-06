What’s happening around New Mexico Nov 6 – Nov 12

BATH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 01: The morning light illuminates autumn leaves that have already fallen from trees on November 1, 2011 in Bath, England. According to a number of nature watchers the autumn colours are currently reaching their peak following an unusually warm September and October which has led to trees holding onto their leaves longer than normal. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Nov. 6 – Nov. 12 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

October 24 – November 13 – APD Shoe Drive – The APD Academy is holding a kid’s shoe drive to help our community children. APD has placed a sanitized collection box outside the front doors of the APD academy, located at 5412 N 2nd Street. Please donate between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. from October 26 through November 13. We are requesting donations for girls and boys shoes of all sizes. The shoes will be delivered to area commands across the city for officers to distribute.

November 6 – Doggie Dash & Dawdle – New Mexico Animal Humane is holding its annual fundraiser but from a distance this year. The organization is still fundraising thru end-of-day Friday to cross that final Finish Line to make their goal of $188,000. So, if you, or someone you know, would still like to donate to Dash & support our mission of improving the lives of cats & dogs in New Mexico, please visit 2020 Dash Donations to make a difference today.

November 6-7 – November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter is holding a free, virtual caregiver conference designed for both family and professional caregivers. To register for the conference, visit alz.org/newmexico or call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 where you can receive assistance registering for the conference.

November 6, 12, 13, 19 – Senior Flu Shots – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is helping keep older adults healthy this flu season by partnering with Albertsons Market Pharmacy to offer drive-thru flu shot clinics. Flu shots will be given to seniors between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on a first-come first-serve basis at Senior Affairs pick up meal locations.

November 7 – LoboTHON Virtual Dance Marathon – 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. LoboTHON is the largest student-run philanthropy at the University of New Mexico. It’s centered around students raising funds and awareness for the children treated at UNM Children’s Hospital. It leads fundraising opportunities throughout the year that ends with a 13.1 hour dance marathon in honor of the children at UNM Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The virtual dance marathon will take place on November 7 from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the live stream available at lobothon.org.

November 11 – Veteran’s Day Commemoration – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting an online video commemoration of Veterans Day, featuring presentation of colors, flutist performance and blessing.

November 12 – For this first time ever, the American Heart Association will be hosting a virtual Heart Ball, called the Heart of New Mexico Experience. The event will be held online on November 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

November – National Novel Writing Month – National Novel Writing Month is an annual event that encourages everyone to write 50,000 words in a month. NaNoWriMo is a nonprofit organization that provides the tools, structure, community, and encouragement that helps people find their voices and achieve creative goals. The Young Writers Program is also available for free and allows writers to choose their own goals. The program supports those under 18 and K-12 educators as they participate in the flagship event in November.

Notices

🔶 The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department is temporarily closing the Highland Pool after an employee reported a positive COVID-19 test on November 4. The employee last reported to work on Thursday, October 29. It has been determined that users of the facility did not have close contact with the employee. The pool will be closed through Wednesday, November 11 while thorough sanitization following OSHA and New Mexico Department of Health guidelines is completed. All Highland Pool employees were notified and asked to quarantine until they are tested and receive their results. Lap swimmers with lane reservations will receive full refunds.

🔶 The Rio Grande Food Project is conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week. RGFP Executive Director Ari Herring discusses these distributions and how you can receive assistance or help out. RGFP will be conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are encouraged to visit the drive-thru at 600 Coors Blvd. NW which is on Coors just south of the freeway and behind the Rio Grande Presbyterian Church.

🔶 APD Asking for Public Input on Area Command Websites – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is asking for feedback from the public on the six (6) Area Command websites and how they can be utilized to enhance communication between APD and residents. To take the survey and to share your thoughts on enhancing communication with APD, click here.

🔶 Vision Zero Seeks Public Input on Safer City Streets – Vision Zero is a community program that works to create safer streets for all of us, whether we are walking, biking, driving, or taking transit, and regardless of age or ability. The Vision Zero Action Plan of Action Plan to guide our efforts ​and would like your input. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be done in English or Spanish.

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Albuquerque Small Business Support – The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department has announced new economic relief through a $10 million Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program. One-time grants of up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses and locally owned franchises within city limits. To be eligible for the support, a business must have no more than 50 full-time employees including the owner, and two part-time employees are equivalent to one full-time employee. Applications are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese with all grants being funded by Dec. 30.

🔶 Kirtland Air Force Base Public Input on Restoration Project – Kirtland Air Force Base is asking the public’s assistance in creating a restoration advisory board (RAB). Officials say the board is intended to foster public participation by involving the community members in the Kirtland AFB restoration project. Those wanting to join are asked to complete an online survey to gauge their level of interest in the project. Feedback from the community will be used to support a recommendation to the Installation Commander on the level of community interest in establishing a Kirtland RAB.

Around New Mexico

Events

November 4, 5, 10, 12, 17-19 – Virtual Broker Enrollment Event – In following the social distancing guidelines, beWellnm will be hosting virtual events/appointments to do our part in keeping New Mexicans as safe and healthy as possible during Open Enrollment. Rest assured, we are taking every precaution to protect your personal information. All enrollment meetings will be held on a secure, HIPAA-compliant telemedicine site. You’ll be able to find out if you qualify for subsidies to help pay for your insurance, ask general questions about beWellnm, and make a future appointment to get enrolled once you’ve got all you questions answered about personal health insurance.

November 7 – Dana Cooper and Stephanie Hatfield LIVE streamed concert – Join the Jean Cocteau Cinema on November 7th at 7 PM, for a LIVE streamed concert featuring Dana Cooper and Stephanie Hatfield! Help us support the Jean Cocteau Cinema and Live Music. The concert will be live-streamed and anyone who purchases a ticket will receive a link to the video.

November 10 – New Mexico Music Commission Regular Meeting – 1:00 pm. The New Mexico Music Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, November 10 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. In light of the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-004, declaring a state of public health emergency and directing agencies to take necessary precautions to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19, the Music Commission has decided to hold the 10 November 2020 meeting via videoconference. The meeting is open to the public.

November 10-17 – Los Alamos celebrates five-year anniversary of Manhattan Project National Historical Park with virtual events – Los Alamos will be hosting a series of virtual events to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MAPR). In celebration, November 10-17 will feature National Park and historical themed events via Zoom and social media. Beginning on Tuesday, November 10, starting at noon, events will kick off with a webinar featuring a proclamation and welcome from Council Chair Sara Scott, followed by a panel of speakers who will present on the efforts to bring the Manhattan Project National Historical Park to life, as well as a special update from the National Park Service regarding the Park’s future plans. Join this webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83372688226.

November 11 – Santa Fe National Forest Waives Fees on Veterans Day – Fees will be waived at Santa Fe National Forest sites that normally charge a day-use fee. Since many recreation sites are closed for the winter, visitors to the Santa Fe National Forest are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to determine which sites are open and will have fees waived.

November 16 – City of Rio Rancho Calls for CARES Act Small Business Grant Applications – The City of Rio Rancho is making a final push to extend CARES Act small business grants to help local business weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm deadline for small business owners to apply is November 16, 2020. The City will award grants for up to $50,000. Rio Rancho small business owners are encouraged to visit www.rrnm.gov/assistance to review the list of complete eligibility requirements and restrictions and apply for funding assistance.

Notices

🔶 Fuelwood Permits are available for purchase at most ranger districts. Permit sales vary by location. For additional information in regard to 2020-2021 season, collection dates, and application process, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/coronado/passes-permits/forestproducts.

🔶 The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will once again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of November. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

🔶 MVD now offers online license renewal for drivers 79 an older – For the first time, drivers 79 years of age and older have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses online. Drivers 79 and older previously had to renew their licenses in person every year. Anyone in that category now will be able to renew online 60 days or less before their current license expires. Going forward, drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report to renew their licenses will be able to conduct their annual renewal online in a two-step process. First, the driver will submit their eye exam or medical report online at mvdonline.com. Once the report has been accepted by MVD staff, the driver will go to mvdonline.com to renew their license.

🔶 Supreme Courts invites New Mexicans to serve on Commission on Equity and Justice – The state Supreme Court invites New Mexicans to apply to serve on a newly created Commission on Equity and Justice. The Commission will study issues related to bias and inequities in the state’s justice system and promote diversity among judges and judicial employees. The Court and the steering committee are seeking applicants for the Commission. Applicants should send a letter of interest to Supreme Court Chief Clerk Joey Moya by email to nmsupremecourtclerk@nmcourts.gov, by fax to (505) 827-4837 or by first class mail to P.O. Box 848, Santa Fe, NM 87504. Letters of interest should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020.

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needed of transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park – E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 New Mexico State Parks, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, announces that limited camping by reservation only will continue to be available to NM residents only at least until November 13, 2020. All non-resident reservations through November 13th, 2020 will be canceled and camping or facility fees refunded.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Carson National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Carson National Forest.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Cibola National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Mt. Taylor, Magdalena, or Mountainair Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Gila National Forest – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Black Range, Glendwood, Reserve, Quemado and Wilderness Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Santa Fe – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Santa Fe National Forrest.

Community News