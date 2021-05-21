What’s happening around New Mexico May 21 – May 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening May 21 – May 27 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

May 7 – 29 – Experimentation with the Void – Join the University of New Mexico for the opening of Experimentation with the Void. This is a collaborative showcase featuring 11 advanced students from UNMs studio art program. These artists explore different perspectives, qualities, and arrangements of contemporary artwork, with a wide range of intentions: dismantling gender and celebrating queer culture, exploring the internal emotion life during COVID19, examining photographic vs personal memory and the relationship of identity to objects, re-rendering nature tactilely and reconsidering markers of progress through the lens of post-colonialism, creating contemplative spaces through still life, and expanding photography to portray the self. Each artist is presenting excerpts from a single semester-long exploration that is a culmination of their pursuits through the BA/BFA programs.

May 22 – Open Space Education and Safety Day – Bring the kids out to Elena Gallegos Open Space this weekend for a chance to see the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office rescue helicopter in action, learn about the wildlife that calls our open spaces home, and about proper trail etiquette & safety.

May 22 – Workshop – Home Composting Basics – A hands-on discussion of the science, art, materials, methods, and benefits of homestead composting. Presented by the Bernalillo County Extension Master Composters. Registration is required for this workshop as space is limited. Register for this workshop by emailing: register@nmcomposters.org.

May 22 – Tertulia Histórica Albuquerque: Roosevelt’s New Deal in New Mexico – The lecture will explore the effect of the Work Progress Administration on New Mexico, specifically focusing on the programs and social impact in and around Santa Fe. It’s a free community event. Tertulia Histórica Albuquerque is presented by the National Hispanic Cultural Center in collaboration with the Office of the New Mexico State Historian.

May 22 – Westside Market – Visit this vendor market taking place on the westside of Albuquerque. Support local this week by visiting dozens of vendors, food trucks, and potentially a beer garden.

May 22 – Compass Roses: Maps by Artists – Compass Roses: Maps by Artists is a national artwork co-curated by Nadine Wasserman and Renee Piechocki. The project offers a selection of maps created by visual, literary, and performing artists. For each map, the artists were asked to consider and interpret their city in any way they wished. The City of Albuquerque Public Art Program commissioned local artists to create maps of the region. Maps will be part of the City’s permanent public art collection. Viewers are invited to read the Compass Roses Albuquerque land acknowledgment.

May 22 – Silent Jazz: Bataan Park – Grab your blankets, parasols, and fill up your picnic baskets with food and drink for more jazz in the park. DJ Tyler de Caussin will be playing the tunes this Saturday. The plan is to broadcast the music over an FM frequency. They will have several wireless headsets tuned to the radio station so everyone can hear the music. People can also bring their own radios to listen to the station. During the event, cover your mouth and nose.

May 27 – reHire ABQ Job Fair – The event will feature several employers from the early childhood development industry, which emerged as essential during the pandemic. The EDD’s Workforce Development program supports workers and businesses in the early childhood education industry through job and career counseling, constructing pathways to higher-quality jobs for early childhood education and care professionals. Find the list of employers here.

June 5 – ABQ Duke’s ACA Against Child Abuse – ABQ Duke’s ACA Against Child Abuse is hosting its first event at 2 p.m. at 1301 Eubank utilizing the whole strip mall. All proceeds will go to La Mesa Elementary we will be purchasing 400 backpacks and school supplies for the August school year.

June 25-27 – Albuquerque Comic-Con – The Eleventh Annual Albuquerque Comic Con and 4th annual Duke City Comic Con have combined this year to make one massive COVID-safe in-person event. Bring your masks and your cameras. Three days of Amazing Comic Book and Media Talent.

Notices

🔶 New Mexico State Fair Now Accepting Applications for Seasonal Positions – The New Mexico State Fair is now accepting applications for seasonal positions in preparation for the 2021 event, slated to take place September 9-19. The application is now available for download on the State Fair’s website under the “General Info” tab. Those interested in applying are encouraged to fill out the application online, print it, and schedule an appointment to drop off the completed application at the Fair’s hiring department on the fairgrounds. Once applicants are ready to submit their application, they should call the Fair’s administration office at 505-222-9700 to schedule a drop-off appointment.

🔶 FY-2022 Annual Audit Plan Survey Looking for Public Input – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Internal Audit (OIA) seeks your insight and opinion as they develop their Annual Audit Plan for the fiscal year 2022. Throughout the year, OIA staff members work to identify various risks facing the City, and audits considered for inclusion in the Annual Audit Plan are compiled from suggestions from the public, city staff and elected officials, tips/complaints, perceived areas of risk identified by the OIA staff, the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, and other sources of information.

🔶 ADA Advisory Council Seeks New Members to Serve – The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Advisory Council is seeking members to serve on the Council. The ADA Council supports the civil rights of our residents with physical disabilities. ADA meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

🔶 Animal Welfare Offering Mobile and On-Site Pet Care Services in May – The Animal Welfare Department is offering several on-site pet care clinics throughout Albuquerque for qualified residents and their fur pals. Preventative services can help your pet live a long and healthy life. Appointments are offered by appointment only and include vaccinations and microchipping. You must have an appointment to receive services.

Around New Mexico

Events

May 8, 15, 22, 29 – Do-ga: Yoga with Dogs – Join us every Saturday in May for Do-ga at our Cottonwood Dog Park from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Participants must bring a yoga mat to class, blocks are optional. Participants are encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes early to check-in and get settled, class will begin promptly at 10 am. Face Masks must be worn for the duration of the class. All dogs must be social and comfortable socializing in a dog park setting and must abide by the Cottonwood Dog Park and Cottonwood Mall’s Code of Conduct.

May 21 – Cottonwood Mall Hiring Fair – Looking for a job? Head to Cottonwood Mall May 21st from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. for a hiring fair with Albuquerque Sam’s Clubs, Express Employment Professionals, Cottonwood Mall retailers, and more. Stop by for on-site applications, interviews, and hiring.

May 21 – Regal resumes theatre operations at select locations – Regal Theatres in Santa Fe and Albuquerque will resume operations on Friday. Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines. Visit their website to see which theatres are part of this event.

May 21-23 – Las Cruces UkeFest – Workshops, jam sessions, open mic, catered lunch, prizes drawings, and more, featuring instructor/performers Daniel Ho, Casey MacGill, Del Rey, Stu Fuchs, and the Dani Joy Duo (Dani Joy and Perry Stauffer). Topics include blues with Del Rey, Hawaiian music with Daniel Ho, strums and Cliff Edwards songs and techniques with Casey McGill, and Caribbean grooves and Chuck Berry songs with Stu Fuchs. The Las Cruces UkeFest, hosted by a non-profit community group of ukulele enthusiasts, Las Cruces Ukes, is gaining a solid reputation among festival attendees and instructors alike.

May 22 – Santa Fe Farmer’s Market – The largest and most popular of Santa Fe’s markets is back from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Saturday Market has the largest variety of vendors and products.

May 22 – June 2 – The Amazing Friendship Run 2021 – Meet the real-life inspiration for the iconic Forrest Gump, as he runs from Las Angeles to Washington D.C. This summer, Stan will embark on a 100-day, 3,000-mile “Friendship Run” with socially distanced outdoor events.

May 24 – Turn a Dusty Bike into a Shiny Smile – Join the volunteer team and donate 3 hours of your time to a great cause. Free Bikes 4 Kidz New Mexico had an extraordinary turnout in response to their Collection Day efforts. Over 1,000 bikes were donated in just 3 days. With the collection phase complete, FB4K-NM urgently needs bike cleaners and mechanics. Anyone can register for one or multiple 3-hour shifts at either Santa Fe Place Mall or Albuquerque’s Warehouse 508. All experience levels are needed from mechanics to those who just want to change tires or clean bikes. Visit https://fb4knm.org/volunteer/ to sign up.

May 28-30 – Throwback’s Roller Skating at Cottonwood Mall – Come out and enjoy roller skating inside the Cottonwood Mall. ThrowBack’s Roller Skating and Entertainment will be inside the Cottonwood Mall. Just head straight through the “Ulta Entrance”. Family fun entertainment that can be enjoyed by all. Sessions are broken up into 30-time minute slots with skate rental included all for the low price of only $10.00. Tickets are good for one full session and additional sessions can purchase at a discount at the door; after the completion of one full session.

May 28 – Harwood Exhibition Opens: Santo Lowride – Santo Lowride: Norteño Car Culture and the Santos Tradition unrolls the unique story of New Mexico’s interwoven expressions of devotional art and lowrider culture.

June 5 – Believe in Heroes Memorial Day Run – The Believe In Heroes Memorial Day Run is a Running race in Los Lunas, New Mexico consisting of a 10K and 5K and 1K Walk. L.I.V.E. Inc., (Los Lunas Invested in Veteran Events) is proud to present the annual Believe in Heroes Memorial Day Run. The virtual run is from May 29 to June 6.

June 5 – Youth Art Show & Sale – Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rio Rancho, this free event provides a platform for young artists, youth groups, and gifted individuals to showcase their beautiful creations. They will not only be displaying their works of art but selling them as well. Artists ranging from kindergarten to high school age will be participating. Bring your families and a blanket and enjoy an afternoon at the park having fun. Visit the food trucks, participate in activities, enjoy the live music and visit the youth exhibits to purchase some beautiful artwork while showing support for these skilled young artists. All sales will be collected and kept by the youth artists. The art show is scheduled for 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., June 5 at Haynes Park, Rio Rancho.

June 25-27 – NM Classical Guitar Festival – Every June, Guitar New Mexico hosts the largest classical guitar festival in New Mexico, bringing four days of classes, ensembles, and concerts featuring musicians and instructors of local, national, and international acclaim. The Festival is open to classical guitarists ranging in age from middle school to adult and skill level from beginner to professional. Attendees participate in four days of intensive instruction, practicing, and performing.

Notices

🔶 NM Rail Runner Resumes Full Service – The New Mexico Rail Runner will resume pre-COVID full service, including weekend service, starting Monday, May 24. The Rail Runner reopened for limited passenger service just two months ago after nearly a year-long suspension due to the pandemic. Face masks will still be required until further notice.

🔶 2021 Silver City Blues Festival Moves Online – The Mimbres Region Arts Council has canceled the outdoor 2021 Silver City Blues Festival in Gough Park. In its place, a series of performances will be aired online during the Memorial Day weekend beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. Scheduled New Mexico performers are Felix y Los Gatos (Albuquerque), Missy Andersen & Her One Man Band (Silver City), C.W. Ayon (Las Cruces), Brandon Perrault (Silver City), Manda Clair & The Lost Relics (Silver City), Dustin Hamman (Silver City), and Famous Raymos & The Hard Times (Silver City). This year’s event will be hosted on a commercial-free platform available via web link at the Silver City Blues Festival website and social media channels.

🔶 City of Rio Rancho Announces Assistance is Still Available for Citizens and Small Business Owners Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic – Over that past year, the City of Rio Rancho has received $756,169 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. This funding has been allocated in a variety of different ways pursuant to federal rules and guidelines. The application process is managed by the City of Rio Rancho’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which is an entitlement program administered through HUD. CDBG funding is designed to help low-to-moderate income residents.

🔶 Mining and Minerals Division launches Uranium Mines Dashboard – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Mining and Minerals Division (MMD) announces the launch of the New Mexico Uranium Mines Dashboard, intended to provide the public with quick access to data on legacy uranium mines throughout the state. The dashboard compiles data from a variety of sources into one location, making it easier for the public to find information about legacy uranium mining in New Mexico. Built by MMD staff, the database includes mines that had verifiable uranium production, and that have been abandoned, may no longer be maintained, and are inactive.

🔶State Announces On-Site COVID-19 Vaccination Events for Organizations – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced that businesses, nonprofits, religious congregations, community centers, and other organizations can now request on-site vaccination events through a new DOH webform at getvaxnm.com. Organizations that can bring a minimum of 25 people to a vaccination event – through a combination of employees/members, family, or members of the surrounding community – will qualify, and DOH will work with the organization on schedule. In some cases, DOH may combine multiple requests and create a single event in a given geographical location. DOH may also redirect requesting organizations to pre-existing events.

🔶 City of Hobbs water conservation period – The City of Hobbs’ Annual Water Conservation Period (WCP) will be in effect from May 15 through September 15. Water restrictions during the WCP include domestic and commercial water usage for garden, lawn, or other exterior watering or sprinkling application. Such water usages may be applied from the water mains of and upon the premises of a property’s designated date and time. A property owner’s dates to water are designated by the number of their address and the calendar date; odd-numbered addresses water on odd calendar dates and even-numbered addresses water on even calendar dates. If a property has two addresses, such as a corner lot, then the property should reference the address number on their water bill to understand on which days they are to water. Watering may occur only one time per day

between the hours of 4:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. or 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. You must pick one of the designated time periods to water, not both. For months with 31 days, no watering shall be done on the 31st day of the month.