What’s happening around New Mexico May 14 – May 20

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening May 14 – May 20 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

May 7 – 16 – AdobeFest: Life in a Box – Life in a Box is a series of six original, delightful, and innovative ten-minute plays written by local playwrights. The plays loosely address the theme of experiencing life as lived in the somewhat confined space of the present. www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.

May 7 – 29 – Experimentation with the Void – Join the University of New Mexico for the opening of Experimentation with the Void. This is a collaborative showcase featuring 11 advanced students from UNMs studio art program. These artists explore different perspectives, qualities, and arrangements of contemporary artwork, with a wide range of intentions: dismantling gender and celebrating queer culture, exploring the internal emotion life during COVID19, examining photographic vs personal memory and the relationship of identity to objects, re-rendering nature tactilely and reconsidering markers of progress through the lens of post-colonialism, creating contemplative spaces through still life, and expanding photography to portray the self. Each artist is presenting excerpts from a single semester-long exploration that is a culmination of their pursuits through the BA/BFA programs.

May 14 – National Hispanic Cultural Center Reopening – The National Hispanic Cultural Center will be re-opening the Art Museum on the Center’s campus on May 14. Located in the historic and vibrant neighborhood of Barelas, the NHCC Art Museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Capacity will be limited. Upon re-opening, visitors to the NHCC Art Museum can view the much anticipated new exhibit “Mira, Mira on the Wall: Reflecting on 20 Years of NHCC Exhibitions,” available through December 2021.

May 15 – Flea Market at EXPO New Mexico Reopens – More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic closed EXPO New Mexico’s gates for public recreational events, the Flea Market will welcome vendors and patrons back to the grounds on Saturday, May 15. Beginning next weekend, the public can once again enter the fairgrounds and participate in the outdoor market. The Flea Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission for those entering through the pedestrian gate located on Central Ave. is $2.00. Patrons entering through Gate 3, located at San Pedro and Copper will pay $7 to park on the grounds. The parking fee includes admission for all passengers inside the vehicle.

May 15 – One ABQ Cleanup Month – Northwest Quadrant – One Albuquerque Cleanup Month will be focusing on cleanup efforts in the Northwest quadrant on May 15. Participants can sign up on their own or as part of a group, just make sure to register by the deadline at cabq.gov/cleanup. Neighbors and teams will clean the area around their homes, sidewalks, and surrounding areas while social distancing, wearing masks, and not being in groups of more than 10. Each volunteer will bring the waste they collect to the central drop-off locations: Mariposa Basin Park/Taylor Ranch – 4900 Kachina St NW & Solid Waste – 4600 Edith Blvd NE. All waste collected must be dropped off at the central location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Supplies will be available to those who register by May 12 and must be picked up on Thursday, May 13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

May 15 – Unveiling of APD’s Youth Leadership Lowrider – Come see APD’s Youth Leadership Lowrider for the first time with the City’s best lowriders at the car show. Enter through the far northeast parking lot. Cars must maintain a 5 mph speed through the event.

May 15 – The Three Hearthstones and the Birth of the Sun: The Orion Nebula in the Cosmology of the Maya – Presented by City of Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center Lecture Series on Cultural Astronomy. Cultures worldwide have observed and utilized celestial events for millennia. Archaeologists, anthropologists, historians, astronomers, and other scholars have examined the materials left by peoples to better understand their cultural world views. This series will explore astronomy through a cultural lens of observation.

May 16 – Seasons of Growth: Corn – Corn has a long legacy in this land as is a staple to the survival of Pueblo Communities. Learn the importance of corn in Pueblo culture as the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center till and plant corn in their resilience garden and are joined by guest speaker Porter Swentzell, Santa Clara.

May 19 – Counter Narrative: RadioActive Radon Daughter – The Counter Narrative is a safe space to unbox and discuss trending, difficult, misunderstood, and often divisive topics. Join the IPCC in a three-month-long series “RadioActive.” In this series, they will be unboxing Nuclear Science and History in New Mexico from the Pueblo Perspective. New Mexico has the highest natural reserve of Uranium and is the home to two leading National Laboratories. These two aspects have had positive and negative impacts on many lands and tribal community members across the state.

May 22 – Tertulia Histórica Albuquerque: Roosevelt’s New Deal in New Mexico – The lecture will explore the effect of the Work Progress Administration on New Mexico, specifically focusing on the programs and social impact in and around Santa Fe. It’s a free community event. Tertulia Histórica Albuquerque is presented by the National Hispanic Cultural Center in collaboration with the Office of the New Mexico State Historian.

May 22 – Compass Roses: Maps by Artists – Compass Roses: Maps by Artists is a national artwork co-curated by Nadine Wasserman and Renee Piechocki. The project offers a selection of maps created by visual, literary and performing artists. For each map the artists were asked to consider and interpret their city in any way they wished. The City of Albuquerque Public Art Program commissioned local artists to create maps of the region. Maps will be part of the City’s permanent public art collection. Viewers are invited to read the Compass Roses Albuquerque land acknowledgment.

June 5 – ABQ Duke’s ACA Against Child Abuse – ABQ Duke’s ACA Against Child Abuse is hosting its first event at 2 p.m. at 1301 Eubank utilizing the whole strip mall. All proceeds will go to La Mesa Elementary we will be purchasing 400 backpacks and school supplies for the August school year.

Notices

🔶 ADA Advisory Council Seeks New Members to Serve – The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Advisory Council is seeking members to serve on the Council. The ADA Council supports the civil rights of our residents with physical disabilities. ADA meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

🔶 Animal Welfare Offering Mobile and On-Site Pet Care Services in May – The Animal Welfare Department is offering several on-site pet care clinics throughout Albuquerque for qualified residents and their fur pals. Preventative services can help your pet live a long and healthy life. Appointments are offered by appointment only and include vaccinations and microchipping. You must have an appointment to receive services.

🔶 Albuquerque Sunport, Southwest Airlines increase summer capacity – Southwest Airlines recently released its summer schedule, which includes the return of several flights lost or reduced in frequency due to COVID-19. Among the changes are the return of direct, non-stop service between Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, Calif. and the Albuquerque International Sunport.

🔶 Goodwill NM and NBCUniversal Announce TV & Film Production Assistant Training Program for New Mexico Residents – Goodwill Industries of New Mexico and NBCUniversal today announced a first of its kind Production Assistant Training Program in New Mexico. The training will be provided free of charge on May 22 and May 23 in Albuquerque to selected New Mexico residents interested in pursuing a career in film and television production. The Production Assistant (P.A.) The training program will be a two-day comprehensive, intensive, and immersive work-based job training program that provides an opportunity to gain skills, knowledge, and understanding of a film or television production. The program trains individuals from diverse backgrounds for the job of Production Assistant, which is a common entry-level gateway into the entertainment industry as it has been for many highly successful producers, directors, and crew currently working in the industry.

🔶 Most hearings still happening remotely in Metro Court – As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court would like to remind residents that most hearings are still being conducted remotely, and the majority of court business can be done online or over the phone.

Around New Mexico

Events

May 8, 15, 22, 29 – Do-ga: Yoga with Dogs – Join us every Saturday in May for Do-ga at our Cottonwood Dog Park from 10 am – 11 am. Participants must bring a yoga mat to class, blocks are optional. Participants are encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes early to check-in and get settled, class will begin promptly at 10 am. Face Masks must be worn for the duration of the class. All dogs must be social and comfortable socializing in a dog park setting and must abide by the Cottonwood Dog Park and Cottonwood Mall’s Code of Conduct.

May 18 – History of Photography from Indigenous Perspectives – This online class meets Tuesday and Thursday from May 18 to June 3, from Noon – 1:00 pm. The cost is $34.00. Learn about the history of photography from an indigenous perspective. As a survey of the history of photography, the course will examine photography as a technological, aesthetic, social, and political process from its development in the 19th century to the current ubiquity of digital images. Embedded within this broad overview is a specific emphasis on photography as it relates to Native communities, including historical photographs by non-Native photographers and their reinterpretation by Native viewers, the recovery of the work of early Native photographers, and recent work by contemporary Native photographers.

May 18 – Science Café – Porous Polymers: Synthesis and Applications – The Museum of Nature & Science and Sigma Xi present “Science Café – Porous Polymers: Synthesis and Applications” with guest speaker Reza Foudazi, Ph.D. Dr. Reza with speak via Zoom Tuesday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. from New Mexico State University. Please contact Stephanie at shawkins@las-cruces.org to request a link to the program or go to zoom.us with webinar ID 87595949354.

May 20 – Slow Food Santa Fe Conversations: Local Author Liddie Martinez – Liddie Martinez has deep roots in the Española Valley. She learned about farming and food preparation from her grandmother and mother, and a great deal about the history of food in the southwest from her work on the establishment of El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro National Historic Trail. Her book “The Chile Line: Historic Northern New Mexican Recipes” (published in 2019) is 208 spiral-bound pages of wonderful stories and recipes honoring the traditions of Northern New Mexican culture. Join her for a delightful hour of interesting and illuminating conversation.

May 21-23 – Las Cruces UkeFest – Workshops, jam sessions, open mic, catered lunch, prizes drawings, and more, featuring instructor/performers Daniel Ho, Casey MacGill, Del Rey, Stu Fuchs, and the Dani Joy Duo (Dani Joy and Perry Stauffer). Topics include blues with Del Rey, Hawaiian music with Daniel Ho, strums and Cliff Edwards songs and techniques with Casey McGill, and Caribbean grooves and Chuck Berry songs with Stu Fuchs. The Las Cruces UkeFest, hosted by a non-profit community group of ukulele enthusiasts, the Las Cruces Ukes, is gaining a solid reputation among festival attendees and instructors alike.

May 28 – Harwood Exhibition Opens: Santo Lowride – Santo Lowride: Norteño Car Culture and the Santos Tradition unrolls the unique story of New Mexico’s interwoven expressions of devotional art and lowrider culture.

May 22 – June 2 – The Amazing Friendship Run 2021 – Meet the real-life inspiration for the iconic Forrest Gump, as he runs from Las Angeles to Washington D.C. This summer, Stan will embark on a 100-day, 3,000-mile “Friendship Run” with socially distanced outdoor events.

June 5 – Believe in Heroes Memorial Day Run – The Believe In Heroes Memorial Day Run is a Running race in Los Lunas, New Mexico consisting of a 10K and 5K and 1K Walk. L.I.V.E. Inc., (Los Lunas Invested in Veteran Events) is proud to present the annual Believe in Heroes Memorial Day Run. The virtual run is from May 29 to June 6.

June 5 – Youth Art Show & Sale – Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rio Rancho, this free event provides a platform for young artists, youth groups and gifted individuals to showcase their beautiful creations. They will not only be displaying their works of art but selling them as well. Artists ranging from kindergarten to high school age will be participating. Bring your families and a blanket and enjoy an afternoon at the park having fun. Visit the food trucks, participate in activities, enjoy the live music and visit the youth exhibits to purchase some beautiful artwork while showing support for these skilled young artists. All sales will be collected and kept by the youth artists. The art show is scheduled for 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., June 5th at Haynes Park, Rio Rancho.

June 25-27 – NM Classical Guitar Festival – Every June, Guitar New Mexico hosts the largest classical guitar festival in New Mexico, bringing four days of classes, ensembles, and concerts featuring musicians and instructors of local, national, and international acclaim. The Festival is open to classical guitarists ranging in age from middle school to adult and skill level from beginner to professional. Attendees participate in four days of intensive instruction, practicing, and performing.

Notices

🔶 State Announces On-Site COVID-19 Vaccination Events for Organizations – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced that businesses, nonprofits, religious congregations, community centers, and other organizations can now request on-site vaccination events through a new DOH webform at getvaxnm.com. Organizations that can bring a minimum of 25 people to a vaccination event – through a combination of employees/members, family, or members of the surrounding community – will qualify, and DOH will work with the organization on scheduling. In some cases, DOH may combine multiple requests and create a single event in a given geographical location. DOH may also redirect requesting organizations to pre-existing events.

🔶 City of Hobbs water conservation period – The City of Hobbs’ Annual Water Conservation Period (WCP) will be in effect from May 15th through September 15th. Water restrictions during the WCP include domestic and commercial water usage for garden, lawn, or other exterior watering or sprinkling application. Such water usages may be applied from the water mains of and upon the premises of a property’s designated date and time. A property owner’s dates to water are designated by the number of their address and the calendar date; odd-numbered addresses water on odd calendar dates and even-numbered addresses water on even calendar dates. If a property has two addresses, such as a corner lot, then the property should reference the address number on their water bill to understand on which days they are to water. Watering may occur only one time per day

between the hours of 4:00 am – 8:00 am or 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm. You must pick one of

these designated time periods to water, not both. For months with 31 days, no watering shall

be done on the 31st day of the month.

🔶 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Now Available for Adolescents Ages 12 to 15 at Select CVS Pharmacy Locations in New Mexico – Starting May 13, participating CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

🔶 Smith’s Food & Drug to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine by Walk-In – Smith’s Food & Drug and Kroger Health is encouraging all those eligible to receive the vaccine and to do so at their earliest convenience to help stop the spread of Covid-19. Kroger Health is offering all three vaccines currently available under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization free of charge, and availability by store location varies.

🔶 The New Mexico public regulation commission issues order to encourage small utilities customers to apply for available assistance and pay off arrearages – On May 5, 2021, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) issued an order providing protection to customers who are waiting for an application for relief funds to process. The order comes just as moratoriums on disconnections expired on May 4, for small water, gas, and rural electric cooperative utilities, allowing these utilities to begin serving disconnection notices to residential customers who were previously protected. PRC intends to keep the conversation with utilities going and plans to hold a similar workshop with large utilities.

🔶 Water System on at Dipping Vat Campground – The Gila National Forest, Reserve Ranger District has tested the water system at the Dipping Vat Campground, and potable water is now available for the season. The Dipping Vat Campground is first-come/first-serve and has a small $5 amenity fee. The Gila National Forest has a 14-day stay limit, and currently, the forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. You may have campfires in the Forest Service provided fire pits. Remember to drown your campfire dead out, and do not leave it unattended.