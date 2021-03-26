What’s happening around New Mexico Mar 26 – Apr 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening March 26 – April 1 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

March 12-26 – UNM Dance Premiere – MFA thesis film: HAUNTED – The University of New Mexico MFA candidate Amy Schofield has created a dance film that seeks to empower the flamenco bailaora and reaffirm her physical body as site of meaning-making and knowledge creation. CONTENT WARNING: This film contains scenes of brief female nudity.

March 26 – There Must Be Other Names for the River – On Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 4:00 PM, artists Marisa Demarco, Dylan McLaughlin, and Jessica Zeglin will be joined by Arif Khan, Director of the UNM Art Museum, and Traci Quinn, former Curator of Education & Public Programs, to discuss the development, goals and artistic process of There Must Be Other Names For The River. The virtual conversation, held on Zoom, is free and open to all. Registration is required, register here.

March 27 – IPCC (Online) View Into the Collection: Pueblo Women, Past Honorees – Tune in monthly for a behind the scenes sneak peek of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s Collections with host and Curator of Collections, Amy Cisneros (Isleta).

March 27 – Farm to Car: Winter Edition – Shop local farmers, food producers, artisans and wellness makers during the DGM off-season! Shop each vendor’s store on the DGM website and pay each vendor individually as you do at the market. Pickup your orders curbside at the parking lot on Gold Ave. between 7th & 8th Streets, downtown (715 Gold Ave. SW). Pickup time is Saturdays 10am-noon through April 3. Vendors will park their vehicle with their name displayed and load orders into customer cars for safe, distanced interaction.

March 28 – Old Town Pop Up Photo Event – Visit Old Town this Saturday and meet Minty the Photo Bus. Mobile Photo booth installed in the back of VW bus. Grab some friends, props, step inside and smile for the camera.

March 28 – Seed Share – Need Seeds – Do you have extra seed or need some? Join the City of Albuquerque for their annual seed share event.

March 31 – From Arkansas to Space: Curating American Art Today – The UNM Art Museum Student Advisory Board welcomes Alejo Benedetti, Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, for a Zoom presentation. From his home base in Arkansas, around the United States, and into the near reaches of space, join Alejo Benedetti for a digital look at curatorial practice at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The virtual conversation, held on Zoom, is free and open to all.

March 31 – All Together for Animals Benefit Concert – COVID-19 has had a dire impact on zoos and aquariums, including the ABQ BioPark. To help raise immediate funds, Association of Zoos & Aquariums has teamed up with today’s top country artists to produce an incredible, virtual concert fundraising event – exclusively for AZA member facilities, which includes the BioPark. For a $30 contribution – part of which directly benefits your ABQ BioPark – you’ll receive exclusive access to our “All Together for Animals” concert, featuring Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter, and others on March 31 at 8 p.m.

April 1 – Ninth Annual New Mexico Philharmonic Gala – The theme of the gala this year will be A Decade Together: Help Us Shine This will be a virtual event, starting with an online silent auction on April 1st. On April 10, at 6 pm NMP will present a program that will feature musical offerings, a live auction and a “Raise the Paddle.” Any contribution for the “Raise the Paddle” is tax-deductible.

April 7 – Harwood Art School: Watercolor Basics with Abigail Butler – Get a good understanding of the tools, materials and applications of watercolor. Learn how to apply paint to achieve the visuals that you are looking for and get instruction on how to best start your journey to utilizing watercolors to the fullest extent.

Notices

🔶 Bernalillo County Taking Paper and Online Applications for Rental Assistance – Bernalillo County is now accepting online applications for utility and rental assistance through the Bernalillo County Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) assistance program. The RENT program makes available $5 million to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The grant, made available to Bernalillo County by the United States Treasury, has been earmarked for qualifying renters outside the city limits of Albuquerque, but within the county. Applicants within the city must apply to the City of Albuquerque’s rental assistance program. Applicants can verify if they are located outside of the city of Albuquerque before applying by using the provided locator Map. Please click here for a short instructional video on how to use the map.

🔶 Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Reopening – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, including paid experiences with access to our museum galleries, exhibits and courtyard, as well as the Indian Pueblo Kitchen and Indian Pueblo Store, will reopen beginning on April 8, 2021.

🔶 NMDWS warns of social media fraud attempts – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has become aware of multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages and is reminding New Mexicans to never provide their information to anyone over social media.

🔶 Solid Waste Seeks Public Input on Green Cart Pilot Program – The Solid Waste Management Department is exploring public interest in a Green Cart Pilot Program, diverting green waste from going into the waste stream. This pilot program would be for the curbside collection of residential green waste (leaves, grass, brush and branches) along with refuse and recycling. With feedback obtained from this survey, city staff will better understand residents’ concerns, wants, and expectations for a residential curbside Green Cart Pilot Program, if implemented. You can complete the survey via the link provided: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/greencart.

🔶 Veteran’s Integration Center Offers Free Food Pantry for 87123 Zip Code Residents and Military Veterans – If you or someone you know who lives in the 87123 zip code area or is a military veteran, National Guard member or National Guard reservist in need of food, the Veteran’s Integration Center is offering a free food pantry every Monday. Some eligibility requirements are in place. To learn more,

Around New Mexico

Events

March 6, 13, 20, 27 – Mini Seed Libraries – 11 Mini Seed Library Locations & Free Film The Seed Library is responding to pandemic-related library closures by again locating “Mini Seed Libraries” at eleven locations throughout the county starting in March and continuing through May (or as long as seed supplies last). To kick off the 2021 growing season, the Master Gardener Seed Stewards and Santa Fe Public Library will host a free, on-line screening of the award-winning film, “Seed: The Untold Story” from anywhere, anytime.

March 19, 26 – Essentials of Great Product Photography – This class meets online Fridays March 19 and 26th, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. The cost is $19.00.Great product photography is essential for any artist or craftsman who needs to showcase their work through photos. Learning to take great photos helps build trust in your products by giving consumers a true representation of your work. Whether it’s to build your artist portfolio or sell your work online, you’ll benefit from expert product photography tips taught by Native photographer, Roxanne Best.

March 27 – Santa Fe Symphony Virtual Series: Bach in the House – Don’t miss one of the most exciting programs of the season filmed at Meow Wolf. Experience Santa Fe Symphony musicians performing in this multidimensional mystery house with secret passages, portals to magical worlds, and an expansive narrative amidst surreal, maximalist, and mesmerizing art exhibits. TICKETS ARE REQUIRED for this FREE digital event. Visit santafesymphony.org for more information about The Symphony’s Spring Virtual Concert Series and more.

March 28 – Open Casting Call Taos Onstage – Taos Onstage Open Casting call for 6 short plays written by past Wurlitzer playwrights to be performed as part of the 2021 Taos Spring Festival on April 21st and 23rd. Auditions are on March 25 and 28th. Go to taosonstage.com/events for details and to sign up.

March 28 – NMPAS Annual New Mexico Bach Society Concert – NMPAS presents the Annual New Mexico Bach Society Concert on Sunday at 5:30 pm. The performance will be live-streamed via the NMPAS YouTube channel. Ticket Holders will receive a link to the live stream from NMPAS by email 48 hours before the performance date, which is Friday, March 26, 2021. Tickets are $25 per household, plus applicable ticketing fees.

March 31 – Hide & Peep Scavenger Egg Hunt – You’re invited to an Egg Hunt eggstravaganza. Visit Cottonwood Mall on Wednesday, March 31 for a fun and family-friendly event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 2 – The Annual Tome Pilgrimage – The Town of Tomé Land Grant, owner and caretaker of the Tomé Hill will be supporting Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham and Archbishop Wester’s requests for people to limit gatherings this Easter weekend. If pilgrims choose to climb Tomé Hill, they must understand and/or follow these rules:

Pilgrims must continue to wear a mask.

Pilgrims must maintain a 6-foot distance from other pilgrims.

No animals allowed on the hill

All trash must be removed from the hill.

There will be no emergency medical personnel on site.

There will be no parking along Highway 47.

Climbing Tome Hill will be at your own risk.

April 3, 7, 10 – Rio Rancho Tree Steward Training – The city of Rio Rancho’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department and its Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Division are seeking volunteers interested in serving as a Tree Steward in the community. Volunteer Tree Stewards individually or as a team receive tools, training, and ongoing support to help the city care for trees in local parks. Tree stewards visit their chosen park and report tree and park concerns; assist with planting and pruning of young, newly established trees; maintain site conditions; report vandalism; report water system problems.

April 3 – Eryn Bent at Brew Lab 101 – Join Eryn at BrewLab 101 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

April 10 – Filmmakers Symposium 2021 – High Desert Screening presents a Filmmakers Symposium. We are assembling a team of film professionals who will bring to the table experience and expertise from 5 different and distinct areas of the film industry.

April 10 – New Mexico’s Indigenous Languages: Critical Challenges and Possibilities – In his 1991 revision of Acoma: Pueblo in the Sky, Dr. Ward Alan Minge references some of the early work that initiated a bilingual program at Acoma Pueblo’s local school. Years later, Acoma resident, Dr. Christine Sims, would become the director for the American Indian Language Research Center and an associate professor at UNM. Learn about the leading efforts in indigenous language revitalization.

Notices

🔶 Free Drinking Water Well Testing Available to Roosevelt County Residents – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) is studying potential PFAS contamination in Curry and Roosevelt Counties. This study is a critical leap forward for state and local officials and the public to

learn about the presence and prevalence of these chemicals within eastern New Mexico’s groundwater supplies. To sign up, email NMENV-DWB-PFAS@state.nm.us or call 505-660-3391.

🔶 Business Start-up Grants for Science and Technology – Economic Development Business Start-Up Grants can be used by potentially high-growth, for-profit companies in New Mexico, with fewer than 50 employees, in the science and technology fields. Grant amounts are $10,000- $25,000 each. Awarded companies must agree to seek out additional funding and provide 6-month and 12-month status reports. The submission deadline is March 29, 2021, by 5 p.m. For more information email Myrriah Tomar, Ph.D., Director, Office of Science and Technology or call 505-827-0222.

🔶 City of Alamogordo City Hall Reopening to the Public – As per the Governor’s current public health order, citizens and staff will be required to wear a mask when in the building and social distancing is difficult. To help with the flow of traffic please enter the building through the East entrance along Washington Ave.

🔶 Navajo Nation to receive nearly $50 million in HUD funding for affordable housing under the American Rescue Plan – The Navajo Nation is scheduled to receive nearly $50 million of the funding from the $450 million in Indian Housing Block Grants for tribes to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to help carry out affordable housing activities. The listing of funding allocations for tribes can be found on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website at: https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PIH/documents/IHBG-ARP_for_Codetalk3.24.21.pdf.

🔶 New Visitation Guidelines for Long Term Care Facilities – The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department is working with the New Mexico Department of Health and the Medical Advisory Team to create gradual re-opening plans for long-term care facilities. New statewide long-term care visitation guidelines follow public health data in facilitating additional safe visitation options to residents and their loved ones in these high-risk settings. All testing, infection control, the management of COVID-positive cases, and PPE measures remain the same. For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website.

🔶 Gila National Forest partnering with Catron County and NMOHVA – The Gila National Forest is partnering with Catron County and New Mexico Off-Highway Vehicle Alliance (NMOHVA) to restore the Powerhouse Trail #810 on the Glenwood Ranger District. The Powerhouse Trail #810 has been closed to motorized vehicles since 2012-2013. Damage from the Whitewater-Baldy Fire in 2012, and then the post-fire flooding in 2013 severely impacted the trail. The intent of this project is to restore opportunities for varied recreation on the Gila National Forest, and also to ensure that we are upholding our mission to “care for the land and serve people.” This trail will lead to a scenic view of the Whitewater Canyon and encourage appropriate motorized trail use. The forest will work with our partners to develop signage and further trail configuration to allow motorized access and to maintain our values such as the boundary of the Gila Wilderness.

🔶 The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will host a virtual job fair for the Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE) Wednesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT). The NSE will hire over 3,000 new employees to join its robust and diverse workforce in 2021 to continue building the next generation of nuclear security professionals. The virtual job fair will include hiring officials from NNSA and its National Laboratories, Plants, and Sites including Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories.

🔶 Appointments available at MVD due to expanded capacity – All services that cannot be completed online are available at most offices. Road tests, however, can be conducted only in “green” or “turquoise” counties. Appointments are still required and can be made at mvdonline.com using the MVD Direct scheduler. Customers will find a link to the scheduling tool near the top of the home page. The new MVD Direct scheduler allows customers to check in by text message from their cars when they arrive for their appointments. They’ll then receive a text notification when their number is called. The number of people allowed in MVD lobbies will continue to be limited.

🔶 REAL ID Deadline Extended to October 1, 2021 – Mark your calendars for October 1, 2021. That’s the deadline for getting your REAL ID in the State of New Mexico. On that date, every U.S. resident will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card to access Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and boarding commercial aircraft. If your current New Mexico driver’s license or ID: