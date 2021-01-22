What’s happening around New Mexico Jan 22 – Jan 28

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Jan. 22 – Jan. 28 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

January 5, 12, 19, 26 – Bernalillo County’s Senior Comedy Workshop – The Bernalillo County Office of Senior and Social Services Albuquerque seniors will have the opportunity to flex their comedy skills through Bernalillo County’s Comedy Workshop. The free month-long virtual workshop will be hosted by comedian Jo Firestone, whose writing credits include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Joe Pera Talks With You, High Maintenance, Shrill, and more. Those interested in participating can register at https://bit.ly/3nQSQNW.

January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 – Sandia Peak Snowshoe Tour – Join Routes Tours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as we venture a ride-along Albuquerque’s world-famous Aerial Tramway to the peak of the Sandia Mountains, where our trained naturalist guides lead you by snowshoe through pristine evergreen forests and soft, pillowy snow to panoramic views of the Rio Grande Valley of Albuquerque, the Rocky Mountains of Santa Fe, and the unique volcanic fields of the Jemez! Buy tickets here.

January 8-22 – Walking Colors: The Art of Stephanie Galloway – Welcome to our January showcase at 718 Central Ave – soon to be the “Curious Toast”! We are thrilled to present the whimsical, bold, and colorful work of Stephanie Galloway! Her mixed media creations invoke nostalgia and joy! We can all use some more JOY this January!

January 22 – RJ Perez Free Online Concert – Guitar New Mexico is proud to present Rj Perez in concert Friday, January 22nd at 5pm. RJ plays a wide variety of popular music for steel string, finger style guitar at many restaurants and breweries in and around Albuquerque. With degrees in both Guitar Performance and Education from UNM, he draws upon his classical background to create percussive and lively, upbeat arrangements of pop music, and sometimes using a loop pedal to create the different parts of the music. Please RSVP for Zoom link. Once you RSVP through Jotform, a link will be emailed to you on the day of the concert.

January 23 – Pruning Basics with Eric Garretson – Please join the Source Health and Community Wabi-Sabi Oasis for Pruning Basics at 10 a.m. We will learn how to make a proper cut, how to shape different trees, and different methods for fruit trees, roses, shrubs, etc. A $20 suggested donation is welcome as well as other denominations. And you can learn more about freely participating in our community garden project for winter and next spring. We work socially distanced outdoors, please bring your mask.

January 23 – Neighborhood Clean Up: Roosevelt Park – The events are very straightforward as the goal is picking up litter! Volunteers stay for an hour at the location. Supplies will be provided and the responsibility of disposing of the full bags of trash is taken care of. If you are able to join, wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from other volunteers.

January 23-28 – Crane Music – Lauris Phillips will be presenting Crane Music, a free exhibit of her paintings of Sandhill Cranes, in the West gallery. She works in both Japanese ink (sumi) and watercolors made from found materials. Her work is grounded in the simplicity and energy of Japanese Sumi-e (ink painting), and in her personal work with the Greater Sandhill Cranes at the Modoc National Wildlife Refuge.

January 24 – Standing Together Against Racism: Building Our Common Heritage – Nearly 50 years ago, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel developed a strong friendship and worked together in service to social justice. Sunday, their children – Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Susannah Heschel – will share their own story and how the work of Dr. King and Rabbi Heschel can continue to guide us all in working to build community and stand against racism. We look forward to Dr. King and Dr. Heschel weaving the story of their fathers’ friendship and impact on social justice, and Rabbi Funnye, as an African American rabbi will guide the conversation and reflect on with how their legacy has affected Black-Jewish relations today with positive resolve for the future. We know this meeting will provide a singularly inspiring, real moment of conciliation and hope. The event is free, virtual, and open to anyone nationwide, and you can register here.

January 27 – Tacos All Day Fundraiser – Burque Taco Club is proud to be partnering with the Junior League of Albuquerque to support the diaper bank and has teamed up with La Reforma Brewery for a tasty fundraiser. La Reforma will be donating 10% of its food and drink proceeds towards the diaper bank on January 27! La Reforma was a hit last year and we’re looking forward to enjoying its premiere tacos, beer, and food selections. There will also be a donation bin to collect diapers and essential items. Join Burque Taco Club and La Reforma in supporting the Junior League of Albuquerque’s Diaper Bank by grabbing some food and dropping off donations all day on January 27. Best to order online – https://lareformabrewery.com/ or call in: (505) 717-1361 and there is patio seating (limited) Learn more about JLA and their diaper bank here: jlabq.org/?nd=DiaperBankDrive.

January 29 – Silver Horizons Drive-Up/Pick Up Market – Silver Horizons and Bernalillo County are holding a drive-up/pickup market for low-income senior citizens (50 years +). Signup not required, simply show up on Friday, January 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rio Bravo Senior Center located at 3910 Isleta Blvd. SW 87105. Remain in your vehicle; Wear a mask; Do not arrive before 10 a.m.

Notices

🔶 ECHO, Inc. supplies qualifying seniors with free supplemental food boxes – ECHO, Inc. is looking out for seniors 60 and older in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho area by supplying free food. The food boxes are issued once a month and provides about a week’s worth of food. Items included in the food boxes include products like juice, cheese, milk, cereal, and protein. To qualify for the food box, seniors are asked to provide an ID, address, and proof of income. This can come in the form of your Social Security Awards letter or from your employment. Due to the pandemic, ECHO is not dealing with paperwork. Seniors who go to receive the food boxes will be asked to read off their information in order to register for the food boxes.

🔶 Sandia Peak Tram & TEN 3 reopen to the public Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Sandia Peak Tram and TEN 3 are excited to welcome guests back to ride with us! Starting Thursday, January 14, the Tram will be open Thursday thru Monday, 10:00am to 5:00pm and TEN 3 will be open Thursday thru Monday, 12 (noon) till 4pm for Cliffside To-Go. The Tram and TEN 3 will follow mandates set in the current State of New Mexico’s Public Health Order.

🔶 Senior Dance Classes – Bernalillo County and Keshet Dance have teamed up to offer online group dance classes for Bernalillo County seniors. Classes are one hour in length and held via Zoom. Interested persons can view the class schedule and register here. Use Promo Code: BERNCO21 when registering.

🔶 Rail Yards Market Seeking Board Members for 2021 – Love the Rail Yards? Want to be part of their day-to-day operations? Join their board in 2021! Currently, the Rail Yards are recruiting diverse Board of Directors members to continue as strong voices for agriculture, historic communities, and more for the upcoming year. If you are interested in getting involved or becoming a board member please email: railyardsmarket@gmail.com.

🔶 Gale OneFile Culinary Arts Offers A Wide Variety of International Recipes and Cooking Lessons With Your Library Card – The necessity of staying home, and the desire to cook something for those we love, what better time to pull out a giant virtual cookbook? The ABC Library’s Gale OneFile Culinary Arts database offers numerous cooking classes, methods, recipes from around the world, and much more! And all you need is your library card! Visit: www.abqlibrary.org and get cooking today.

🔶 DOH issues public health orders temporarily limiting non-essential surgeries – The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced two new public health emergency orders in response to the ongoing public health crisis in New Mexico and resulting in unsustainable strain on health care providers and hospitals, one temporarily limiting non-essential surgeries and another recognizing the activation of “crisis care” standards by outlining credentialing processes for COVID-19 health care providers. Non-essential surgeries are defined in the order to include procedures that may be delayed without undue risk to the patient’s health.

🔶 Keep Burque Clean – You can schedule a free community clean up two times per calendar year. Simply organize people in your community to participate and our department will provide gloves and trash bags for your clean-up as well as collect the waste at your designated collection point. Call 505-761-8100 or 311 to schedule your community clean up today.

🔶 Free Firewood for Seniors – The City of Albuquerque has announced that free firewood will be available to seniors in need to keep their homes warm this winter. The Department of Senior Affairs and Parks and Recreation has partnered to offer firewood to seniors 60 and older in Bernalillo County. The firewood will be delivered by a team from the Department of Senior Affairs to the homes of eligible seniors while supplies last. To sign up for the firewood while supplies last, call 505-764-6400.

🔶 Blue Star Mothers looking for donations – The Albuquerque chapter of Blue Star Mothers is once again looking for donations to include in care packages sent to troops. The organization is still holding donation drives and is asking for single-size servings of food and drink mixes such as Vienna Sausage-pop top cans, jerky, protein bars/granola bars, coffee, and hot chocolate. For non-food items, they’re asking for things like hand sanitizer, hand and foot warmers, and dental floss. For more information on how to donate, visit Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers website.

🔶 The Rio Grande Food Project is conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week. RGFP Executive Director Ari Herring discusses these distributions and how you can receive assistance or help out. RGFP will be conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are encouraged to visit the drive-thru at 600 Coors Blvd. NW which is on Coors just south of the freeway and behind the Rio Grande Presbyterian Church.

🔶 APD Asking for Public Input on Area Command Websites – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is asking for feedback from the public on the six Area Command websites and how they can be utilized to enhance communication between APD and residents. To take the survey and to share your thoughts on enhancing communication with APD, click here.

🔶 Vision Zero Seeks Public Input on Safer City Streets – Vision Zero is a community program that works to create safer streets for all of us, whether we are walking, biking, driving, or taking transit, and regardless of age or ability. The Vision Zero Action Plan of Action Plan to guide our efforts ​and would like your input. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be done in English or Spanish.

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Bingo with Brenda – Bernalillo County’s Office of Senior and Social Services launched Bingo with Brenda, a virtual activity that takes place every week. Brenda Cisneros-Fernandez is the Public Health Specialist with the department and will be the one facilitating virtual Bingo every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register for Bingo with Brenda, visit their website at bernco.gov.

🔶 Bernalillo County public art submissions – Bernalillo County’s public art program is accepting submissions through the end of the year for new works of art at its public facilities. Some of that art could go on display in the county’s outposts program, or at the south valley pool, the county’s new offices at Alvarado Square, or the Bridge Boulevard and Sunport Boulevard reconstruction projects. The county says artists can only submit three works of art. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.

🔶 Cultivating Bernalillo County ‘Grow the Growers’ – The Cultivating Bernalillo County ‘Grow the Growers’ program is a comprehensive farm training and business acceleration initiative designed to attract new and emerging farmers into professional food production. Bernalillo County and its program partners are committed to strengthening the local food economy by nurturing the next generation of food entrepreneurs.

Around New Mexico

Events

January 13 – February 20 – Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Animal Dance Party – Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails are holding a virtual Animal Dance Party! This virtual event is free and is open to all local girls in kindergarten through the third grade.

January 22, 24, 29 – February 6, 9 – Santa Fe Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video – Let’s Roam’s Virtual Game Night makes it easy for you to have an epic game night any night. A leader in global adventures, Let’s Roam has taken our mission virtual, helping people explore, discover, and connect through a one-of-a-kind video platform. We’ve combined crazy-fun games with embedded video chat software for a game night experience that will level up your joy.

January 22 – TGIF Virtual Concert w/ Michal Gawle – TGIF’s concert series continues, brought to you by the lovely folks over at First Presbyterian Church Santa Fe. This week will feature organist Michal Gawle.

January 23 – Pink Freud, USA – New Mexico Band recreates the innovative, psychedelic sights and sounds of Pink Floyd. Connect to live-streams on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch thru NM Tech Performing Arts Series (NMTPAS) website nmt.edu/pas, where you will also find link to Tip Jar.

January 23 – Zia Singers Present “Unsung” – The Zia Singers are premiering their virtual concert experience based on Eric Lane Barnes’ ‘Unsung’ which focuses on six women throughout history, from Susan B. Anthony to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Follow the link to watch the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

January 30 – NMT Musical: Gilbert & Sullivan’s “A Reimagined ‘Utopia, Limited or Flowers of Progress,’ for Corona Virus” – Virtual performance starring NMT & Socorro thespians. Produced & presented by NMT Class Department. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live.

February 5 – The Night Sky in February (Live-streamed Astronomy Talk) – Join Laura Marseglia from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for this astronomy talk to learn what you can see in the night sky during the month of February, including constellations, planets, and more. This talk is perfect for beginning stargazers who want to learn more. This event is co-hosted by PEEC and the Valles Caldera National Preserve! We are offering pay-what-you-can pricing for our online talks. Want to help more? Become a PEEC member today! Register now through PEEC’s website! You will receive an email with a link to join the broadcast.

February 6 – NMPAS Winter Solstice Concert – Tentatively rescheduled to Sunday, February 6, 2021, at 5:30 pm. Watch for updates. Artistic Director Franz Vote leads members of the New Mexico Bach Society Chorale and Chamber Players in the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Guillaume Dufay, Gesualdo, Palestrina, Schnabel, and Vivaldi.

February 9 – Los Alamos Historical Society Lecture Series: Rebecca Ulrich “Spinning Off From the Manhattan Project: The Origins of Sandia National Laboratories” – We’re taking our lectures online this spring! You will receive an email after you register with a link to join the lecture, and a reminder email just before the event begins. (You will also be able to join by calling in, but you will not be able to see the slides.) Our spring 2021 lectures will all begin at 7 p.m. Mountain Time. For details of the lectures, visit www.losalamoshistory.org/events.

February 13 – Food for Love Charity Concert – On Valentine’s weekend, February 13, 2021, Food for Love will present a star-studded virtual concert benefitting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. This is why, on February 13, 2021, dozens of generous musicians and special guests are coming together to create Food for Love, a virtual concert to raise money to provide emergency food relief in every county, Native American Nation, and Pueblo in New Mexico, where poverty ranks 49th in the United States. 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to feed the hungry.

Notices

🔶 Gila National Forest Issues Closure Order for Forest Road 4031C – The Gila National Forest, Reserve Ranger District has issued a closure order for Forest Road 4031C, also known as McCarty Flat Road, west of the San Francisco River from the intersection of Higgins Flat Road. Forest Order 03-06-06-21-006, which is in effect from January 13, 2021 through December 31, 2022 or until rescinded, whichever comes first. The purpose of this order is to prevent further resource damage due to user created roads being established from illegal woodcutting within the San Francisco Roadless area. This will give the forest the opportunity to assess and repair the damages.

🔶 January 31 is the Hobbs Business Registration Renewals Deadline – Business registration renewals for the calendar year 2021 are now available for payment in the amount of $25 for businesses within Hobbs, New Mexico. Due to the current Public Health Order and to promote safe social distancing, the City Clerk’s Office would like to encourage you to pay your 2021 business registration renewal online at www.hobbsnm.org or by telephone at 575-397-9200.

🔶 Farmer’s Market at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing – The annual market now runs Saturdays year-round at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing, This “producers only” market features quality farmers, backyard gardeners, and artisans. Well-behaved pets on leash welcome. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

🔶 One Team Scavenger Hunt Santa Fe – Puzzling Adventure is a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. Each adventure consists of a series of locations that you are guided to where you are required to answer questions or solve puzzles to receive your next instruction. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection. Register now at puzzlingadventures.com.

🔶 DiverseIT offers free digital literacy classes – The program helps people with disabilities, people of color, and women to start careers in IT with hands-on training. DiverseIT also provides computers to people with disabilities and local nonprofits. DiverseIT’s new Digital Literacy: Ready, Set, Go! computer classes can help to get you comfortable with your computer and allow you to use it with confidence. The classes also help you avoid scams, search the internet safely, and keep learning online. DiverseIT offers sessions in English and Spanish which are available remotely. To sign up, call 505-881-TECH. For more information on DiverseIT computer services and training, visit goadelante.org/diversit/.

🔶 New Mexico State Parks will remain closed to out of state visitors through January – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) State Parks Division announced Thursday that New Mexico State Parks will remain closed to out-of-state visitors through January. 32 State Parks will remain open for day-use only to New Mexico residents only. All camping reservations will be refunded through Jan. 29.

🔶The Santa Fe City and County are Seeking Public Input to Inform Long-Range Water Resources Plans – City of Santa Fe Water (City) and Santa Fe County Utilities (County) are initiating a collaborative, science-based, 5-year planning cycle to develop long-range water resource management plans and are seeking public input to inform this important process. Residents of the City or County are invited to fill out an online survey to help the City and County better understand the public’s perspectives, values, and priorities with respect to water.

🔶 CONNECT Fund launches to Help City Residents Impacted by COVID-19 – In response to economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Santa Fe—with local partners Somos un Pueblo Unido, Chainbreaker Collective, and national non-profit Family Independence Initiative (FII)—has launched emergency disaster relief funds open to eligible City of Santa Fe residents. These relief funds will afford one-time cash assistance to help supplement lost wages and prevent eviction. Referrals will be made via CONNECT to fund partners Somos un Pueblo Unido and Chainbreaker Collective, who will take the lead on providing community-wide education regarding the programs and assisting eligible individuals. Apply online at https://www.santafenm.gov/connect or call Somos un Pueblo Unido at 844-365-6635 or Chainbreaker at 505-577-5481.

🔶 Santa Fe is seeking residents to sit on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments Planning Commission. The City is seeking letters of interest from City residents with professional experience in law, real estate, construction, or design. If you are interested in sitting on the Planning Commission or the Board of Adjustments please send a resume and letter of interest to City Clerk Yolanda Vigil at yyvigil@santafenm.gov.

🔶 Ignited Minds is now offering free online tutoring for any student in need of extra help. Tutors teach students time and organization management skills, tips, and tricks and also provide regular tutoring appointments that allow students to build a trusted working relationship with their tutor. Currently, Ignited Minds is also in need of more quality tutors. For more information on services, volunteering, board development, and more, visit ignitedmindsnonprofit.org.

🔶 Fuelwood Permits are available for purchase at most ranger districts. Permit sales vary by location. For additional information in regard to the 2020-2021 season, collection dates, and application process, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/coronado/passes-permits/forestproducts.

🔶 The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will once again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of January. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

🔶 MVD now offers online license renewal for drivers 79 and older – For the first time, drivers 79 years of age and older have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses online. Drivers 79 and older previously had to renew their licenses in person every year. Anyone in that category now will be able to renew online 60 days or less before their current license expires. Going forward, drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report to renew their licenses will be able to conduct their annual renewal online in a two-step process. First, the driver will submit their eye exam or medical report online at mvdonline.com. Once the report has been accepted by MVD staff, the driver will go to mvdonline.com to renew their license.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needs transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park– E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 Canyon Bakehouse bread recall – lowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling select gluten-free Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels for the “potential presence of gluten.” The Georgia-based company said in the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website that the recalled products were distributed in 14 states including New Mexico.