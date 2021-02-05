What’s happening around New Mexico Feb 5 – Feb 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Jan. 29 – Feb. 4 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

February 1-15 – New Mexico Jazz Festival Revisited Video Series – Outpost inaugurated a new series of New Mexico Jazz Festival Revisited Videos in December 2020 with the 7th Annual New Mexico Jazz Festival Revisited featuring NEA Jazz Masters, Sheila Jordan and Jon Hendricks (who has since passed) as well as the stunning Kurt Elling. The hour-long concerts or conversations feature both archival footage from previous New Mexico Jazz Festivals going back to 2010, plus recent zoom conversations, as will be the next in the series – A Meet the NEA Jazz Masters discussion between retired NEA Deputy Chairman/Poet/Jazz Historian, A.B. Spellman and legendary jazz drummer, Albert “Tootie” Heath.

February 5 – Range of View Art Show – The oil paintings of New Mexico artists, Carla Forrest and Peggy Trigg, will be featured in their spring show “Range of View” from February 5 through March 26 at Weryich Gallery, Albuquerque.

February 5 – Love is in the Air! – The Gallery ABQ February Salon Show presents “Love is in the Air.” Artists include Kathy Arneberg (alcohol ink), Carolyn Berry (encaustic), Joe Koetter (wood), Leah Mitchell (ceramic mosaic), Mark Serafin (acrylic/resin), Brian Spencer (photography), and Alison Thomas (glass). In the main gallery, Featured Artists are Marlies Diehls (ceramics) and John Jason Phillips (oil/watercolor). The opening reception is February 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque.

February 5, 12, 19 – “Craft The Love” Scavenger Hunt for Un-Event Fridays – The first three Fridays in February (5th, 12th, and 19th) will each have a different activity. The first Un-Event on February 5 is “Craft the Love” Scavenger Hunt. Your family is invited to join for a scavenger hunt for materials to create a Valentine for someone special. Participants can share their creations on Zoom and later drop-off their Valentine at the United Way of Central New Mexico offices. Register today for an Un-Event Friday at https://unevent.rsvpify.com.

February 6 – One Albuquerque: 2021 Youth Job & Volunteer Fair – Youth ages 14 to 25 are invited to discover employment and volunteer opportunities in Albuquerque. This year’s job fair is going virtual. Find job and volunteer opportunities for youth ages 14 to 25. The City of Albuquerque is hosting live interviews and live seminars on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with various City departments. Please sign up for an interview before February 5th.

February 10 – African American Family History – The Albuquerque Genealogical Society will be hosting a FREE webinar Wednesday, February 10, 2021 (10:30 a.m. to noon). Description of Program: Robert S. Burch, Jr., Executive Director and founder of Sema Hadithi African American Heritage and Culture Foundation in West Valley City, UT, will present the basics of doing African American research, where to find family history information and how to understand the historic context of African American family experiences. This presentation will be done via Zoom. If you would like to attend the event, send your name and contact information to Philip Spivey at president@abqgen.org. You will receive an email link to the presentation and access to any handouts provided.

February 10 – Happy Hearts Galentine’s Special Event – This lesson is a partnership painting between Amethyst Horizon Crafts and The Painted Cicada! Paint with your friend for Galentine’s Day! When registering, you will get the supply list, zoom link, and invitation for a friend (or have a friend over and paint together!) $15. This lesson can be done on any size canvas or board, no tracer needed.

February 10 – Wisdom Circle with Eve Wiggins – Eve Wiggins is a Deaf Afro American woman born to a hearing family. She is a teacher and her passion is to help Deaf third world children access education. Eve is an advocate for children and through her teaching, encourages her students to become strong leaders.

February 18 – Tamarind Talks: Rose B. Simpson, Mary Statzer, and Nancy Zastudil – Join Tamarind Institute artist-in-residence Rose Simpson, Tamarind Gallery Director Nancy Zastudil, and University of New Mexico Art Museum Curator of Prints and Photographs Mary Statzer for a discussion about Rose’s work, including her lithography experience at Tamarind and her upcoming virtual project at the museum.

February 10 – March 31 – Playing Together Online with JamKazam for Youth – This class will focus on completing three tunes and will post at least one on the Outpost website. They’ll discuss song structure, roles in a band, rhythm section support, as well as perform a standard, rock or funk-it-out. You’ll need a device that supports JamKazam. This class is geared towards youth ages 12 -18, but adults just getting their feet wet are welcome as well! Ability level: intermediate: familiarity with scales and some playability is needed. Please Note: You do NOT have to be a jazzer.

Notices

🔶 City Helping Seniors Register for COVID Vaccine – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs, in partnership with the State of New Mexico and 311, is helping register Albuquerque metro area seniors 60 and up in the New Mexico Department of Health’s (NM DOH) vaccination database. All New Mexicans can also still register via vaccinenm.org. Seniors who live in the Albuquerque metro area and would like to register over the phone can call 311.

🔶 Get Wild With the ABQ BioPark This Spring Break – Registration for spring break camps, which take place March 22-26, is now live. This year, the ABQ BioPark is offering both in-person and virtual classes on Zoom.

🔶 USDA Forest Service is hiring for wildland fire positions – USDA Forest Service, Southwestern Region is seeking individuals interested in making a difference and putting their skills to work in fire management. A variety of positions exist, including seasonal and permanent, full-time work schedules. Approximately 50 positions will be filled across the Southwestern Region. Positions include fire dispatchers, hotshot squad leaders, and prevention technicians, to name a few. Applications will be accepted from any U.S. citizen at least 18 years of age. The application deadline is Feb. 9, 2021.

🔶 The City of Albuquerque Seeks Virtual Visionaries – In a continued effort to support the creative economy, the City of Albuquerque is looking for Virtual Visionaries to create content for Public Access Channels. The City of Albuquerque’s Cultural Services Department invites creative professionals to submit pitches for engaging, original, and creative video content that is ready-to-air and stream on the City’s Public Access channels, social media, and other digital platforms. The requested categories are Storytelling and Educational content.

🔶 ECHO, Inc. supplies qualifying seniors with free supplemental food boxes – ECHO, Inc. is looking out for seniors 60 and older in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho area by supplying free food. The food boxes are issued once a month and provides about a week’s worth of food. Items included in the food boxes include products like juice, cheese, milk, cereal, and protein. To qualify for the food box, seniors are asked to provide an ID, address, and proof of income. This can come in the form of your Social Security Awards letter or from your employment. Due to the pandemic, ECHO is not dealing with paperwork. Seniors who go to receive the food boxes will be asked to read off their information in order to register for the food boxes.

🔶 Senior Dance Classes – Bernalillo County and Keshet Dance have teamed up to offer online group dance classes for Bernalillo County seniors. Classes are one hour in length and held via Zoom. Interested persons can view the class schedule and register. Use Promo Code: BERNCO21 when registering.

🔶 Rail Yards Market Seeking Board Members for 2021 – Love the Rail Yards? Want to be part of their day-to-day operations? Join their board in 2021! Currently, the Rail Yards are recruiting diverse Board of Directors members to continue as strong voices for agriculture, historic communities, and more for the upcoming year. If you are interested in getting involved or becoming a board member please email: railyardsmarket@gmail.com.

🔶 Gale OneFile Culinary Arts Offers A Wide Variety of International Recipes and Cooking Lessons With Your Library Card – The necessity of staying home, and the desire to cook something for those we love, what better time to pull out a giant virtual cookbook? The ABC Library’s Gale OneFile Culinary Arts database offers numerous cooking classes, methods, recipes from around the world, and much more! And all you need is your library card! Visit: www.abqlibrary.org and get cooking today.

🔶 DOH issues public health orders temporarily limiting non-essential surgeries – The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced two new public health emergency orders in response to the ongoing public health crisis in New Mexico and resulting in unsustainable strain on health care providers and hospitals, one temporarily limiting non-essential surgeries and another recognizing the activation of “crisis care” standards by outlining credentialing processes for COVID-19 health care providers. Non-essential surgeries are defined in the order to include procedures that may be delayed without undue risk to the patient’s health.

🔶 Keep Burque Clean – You can schedule a free community clean up two times per calendar year. Simply organize people in your community to participate and our department will provide gloves and trash bags for your clean-up as well as collect the waste at your designated collection point. Call 505-761-8100 or 311 to schedule your community clean up today.

🔶 Free Firewood for Seniors – The City of Albuquerque has announced that free firewood will be available to seniors in need to keep their homes warm this winter. The Department of Senior Affairs and Parks and Recreation has partnered to offer firewood to seniors 60 and older in Bernalillo County. The firewood will be delivered by a team from the Department of Senior Affairs to the homes of eligible seniors while supplies last. To sign up for the firewood while supplies last, call 505-764-6400.

🔶 Blue Star Mothers looking for donations – The Albuquerque chapter of Blue Star Mothers is once again looking for donations to include in care packages sent to troops. The organization is still holding donation drives and is asking for single-size servings of food and drink mixes such as Vienna Sausage-pop top cans, jerky, protein bars/granola bars, coffee, and hot chocolate. For non-food items, they’re asking for things like hand sanitizer, hand and foot warmers, and dental floss. For more information on how to donate, visit Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers website.

🔶 The Rio Grande Food Project is conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week. RGFP Executive Director Ari Herring discusses these distributions and how you can receive assistance or help out. RGFP will be conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are encouraged to visit the drive-thru at 600 Coors Blvd. NW which is on Coors just south of the freeway and behind the Rio Grande Presbyterian Church.

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Bingo with Brenda – Bernalillo County’s Office of Senior and Social Services launched Bingo with Brenda, a virtual activity that takes place every week. Brenda Cisneros-Fernandez is the Public Health Specialist with the department and will be the one facilitating virtual Bingo every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register for Bingo with Brenda, visit their website at bernco.gov.

Around New Mexico

Events

January 13 – February 20 – Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails Animal Dance Party – Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails are holding a virtual Animal Dance Party. This virtual event is free and is open to all local girls in kindergarten through the third grade.

January 22, 24, 29 – February 6, 9 – Santa Fe Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video – Let’s Roam’s Virtual Game Night makes it easy for you to have an epic game night any night. A leader in global adventures, Let’s Roam has taken our mission virtual, helping people explore, discover, and connect through a one-of-a-kind video platform. They’ve combined crazy-fun games with embedded video chat software for a game night experience that will level up your joy.

February 1-28 – The ABQ Winter Jewish Film Fest goes virtual – Tickets are now on sale for the ABQ Winter Virtual Jewish Film Fest, hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque. It features eight acclaimed, contemporary films to be screened throughout the month of February. Phyllis Wolf, Director, Arts, Culture & Education, gave more details into the event.

February 12 – The Third Annual New Mexico Peer Summit is organized by the Office of Peer Recovery & Engagement (OPRE) – The Third Annual New Mexico Peer Summit is organized by the Office of Peer Recovery & Engagement (OPRE). OPRE is part of the New Mexico Department of Health and Human Services Behavioral Health Division. This summit has been brought to you with support from Path to Wellness New Mexico.

February 5 – The Night Sky in February (Live-streamed Astronomy Talk) – Join Laura Marseglia from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for this astronomy talk to learn what you can see in the night sky during the month of February, including constellations, planets, and more. This talk is perfect for beginning stargazers who want to learn more. This event is co-hosted by PEEC and the Valles Caldera National Preserve. They are offering pay-what-you-can pricing for our online talks.

February 6 – Zoom Arts Party – Join the New Mexico Tech Performing Arts Series for a variety of hands-on workshops for all ages presented virtually, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

February 6 – NMPAS Winter Solstice Concert – Tentatively rescheduled to Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 5:30 pm. Watch for updates. Artistic Director Franz Vote leads members of the New Mexico Bach Society Chorale and Chamber Players in the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Guillaume Dufay, Gesualdo, Palestrina, Schnabel, and Vivaldi.

February 9 – Los Alamos Historical Society Lecture Series: Rebecca Ulrich “Spinning Off From the Manhattan Project: The Origins of Sandia National Laboratories” – Los Alamos Historical Society is taking their lectures online this spring. You will receive an email after you register with a link to join the lecture, and a reminder email just before the event begins. You will also be able to join by calling in, but you will not be able to see the slides. Spring 2021 lectures will all begin at 7 p.m. Mountain Time. For details of the lectures, visit www.losalamoshistory.org/events.

February 13 – Food for Love Charity Concert – On Valentine’s weekend, February 13, 2021, Food for Love will present a star-studded virtual concert benefitting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. This is why, on February 13, 2021, dozens of generous musicians and special guests are coming together to create Food for Love, a virtual concert to raise money to provide emergency food relief in every county, Native American Nation, and Pueblo in New Mexico, where poverty ranks 49th in the United States. 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to feed the hungry.

March 6 – Old Postcards from Belen – Discover Belen’s rich history as Jim Sloan presents Old Postcards of Belen online at harveyhousemuseum.org.

Notices

🔶 East Mountain Broadband FAQ and Email Service – Bernalillo County staff prepared the East Mountain Broadband FAQ to inform constituents of the various challenges and opportunities for improved service. Contemporaneous with the launch of the FAQ, Commissioner Pyskoty has facilitated an email service for East Mountain residents interested in the expansion of broadband services and other local issues. It’s part of Bernalillo County’s subscription-based information system called govDelivery. Residents who sign-up for the District 5 list will receive occasional updates on the East Mountain broadband project and other local issues by email.

🔶Gila National Forest Issues Closure Order for Forest Road 4031C – The Gila National Forest, Reserve Ranger District has issued a closure order for Forest Road 4031C, also known as McCarty Flat Road, west of the San Francisco River from the intersection of Higgins Flat Road. Forest Order 03-06-06-21-006, which is in effect from January 13, 2021 through December 31, 2022 or until rescinded, whichever comes first. The purpose of this order is to prevent further resource damage due to user created roads being established from illegal woodcutting within the San Francisco Roadless area. This will give the forest the opportunity to assess and repair the damages.

🔶 Farmer’s Market at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing – The annual market now runs Saturdays year-round at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing, This “producers only” market features quality farmers, backyard gardeners, and artisans. Well-behaved pets on leash welcome. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

🔶 One Team Scavenger Hunt Santa Fe – Puzzling Adventure is a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. Each adventure consists of a series of locations that you are guided to where you are required to answer questions or solve puzzles to receive your next instruction. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection. Register now at puzzlingadventures.com.

🔶 DiverseIT offers free digital literacy classes – The program helps people with disabilities, people of color, and women to start careers in IT with hands-on training. DiverseIT also provides computers to people with disabilities and local nonprofits. DiverseIT’s new Digital Literacy: The computer classes can help to get you comfortable with your computer and allow you to use it with confidence. The classes also help you avoid scams, search the internet safely, and keep learning online. DiverseIT offers sessions in English and Spanish which are available remotely. To sign up, call 505-881-TECH. For more information on DiverseIT computer services and training, visit goadelante.org/diversit/.

🔶 New Mexico State Parks will remain closed to out of state visitors through January – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) State Parks Division announced Thursday that New Mexico State Parks will remain closed to out-of-state visitors through January. 32 State Parks will remain open for day-use only to New Mexico residents only. All camping reservations will be refunded through Jan. 29.

🔶 The Santa Fe City and County are Seeking Public Input to Inform Long-Range Water Resources Plans – City of Santa Fe Water (City) and Santa Fe County Utilities (County) are initiating a collaborative, science-based, 5-year planning cycle to develop long-range water resource management plans and are seeking public input to inform this important process. Residents of the City or County are invited to fill out an online survey to help the City and County better understand the public’s perspectives, values, and priorities with respect to water.

🔶 CONNECT Fund launches to Help City Residents Impacted by COVID-19 – In response to economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Santa Fe—with local partners Somos un Pueblo Unido, Chainbreaker Collective, and national non-profit Family Independence Initiative (FII)—has launched emergency disaster relief funds open to eligible City of Santa Fe residents. These relief funds will afford one-time cash assistance to help supplement lost wages and prevent eviction. Referrals will be made via CONNECT to fund partners Somos un Pueblo Unido and Chainbreaker Collective, who will take the lead on providing community-wide education regarding the programs and assisting eligible individuals. Apply online at https://www.santafenm.gov/connect or call Somos un Pueblo Unido at 844-365-6635 or Chainbreaker at 505-577-5481.

🔶 Santa Fe is seeking residents to sit on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments Planning Commission. The City is seeking letters of interest from City residents with professional experience in law, real estate, construction, or design. If you are interested in sitting on the Planning Commission or the Board of Adjustments please send a resume and letter of interest to City Clerk Yolanda Vigil at yyvigil@santafenm.gov.

🔶 Ignited Minds is now offering free online tutoring for any student in need of extra help. Tutors teach students time and organization management skills, tips, and tricks and also provide regular tutoring appointments that allow students to build a trusted working relationship with their tutor. Currently, Ignited Minds is also in need of more quality tutors. For more information on services, volunteering, board development, and more, visit ignitedmindsnonprofit.org.

🔶 Fuelwood Permits are available for purchase at most ranger districts. Permit sales vary by location. For additional information in regard to the 2020-2021 season, collection dates, and application process, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/coronado/passes-permits/forestproducts.

🔶 The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will once again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of January. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

🔶 MVD now offers online license renewal for drivers 79 and older – For the first time, drivers 79 years of age and older have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses online. Drivers 79 and older previously had to renew their licenses in person every year. Anyone in that category now will be able to renew online 60 days or less before their current license expires. Going forward, drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report to renew their licenses will be able to conduct their annual renewal online in a two-step process. First, the driver will submit their eye exam or medical report online at mvdonline.com. Once the report has been accepted by MVD staff, the driver will go to mvdonline.com to renew their license.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needs transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park– E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 Canyon Bakehouse bread recall – lowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling select gluten-free Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels for the “potential presence of gluten.” The Georgia-based company said in the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website that the recalled products were distributed in 14 states including New Mexico.