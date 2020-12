What’s happening around New Mexico Dec 4 – Dec 10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Dec. 4 – Dec. 10 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

All of December – River of Lights & Shop and Glow – Teaming with the BioPark’s River of Lights, the events’ festive lights will decorate Central Ave along Nob Hill for shoppers to enjoy and explore 14 new unique art installations. There will be free parking with a two-hour limit in Nob Hill, Old Town, and Downtown for the month of December. The Mayor encourages residents to support local businesses, dress warm, and wear a mask. The displays will be lit from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night through the rest of the year.

December 4 – Albuquerque Old Town Virtual Tree Lighting – Join us for the 27th Annual lighting of Albuquerque’s tallest holiday tree right here in Historic Old Town! Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions surrounding gatherings, they are unable to have an in-person tree-lighting and Holiday Stroll event. Instead of cancelling, we will be bringing this beloved tradition into your homes – so families near and wide can share and enjoy the experience virtually together (or apart).

December 4 – Green Chile Chicken Cheese Tamales Virtual Culinary Event – Join Native American Chef Lois Ellen Frank, Ph.D. and Chef Walter Whitewater for a journey into the rich culinary traditions of tamale making. Learn how to make a tamale featuring a homemade New Mexico’s green chile sauce and stuffed with calabasitas. Event will be from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at https://www.heritageinspirations.com/product/green-chile-chicken-cheese-tamales/

December 4 – ¡Globalquerque! Cross-Cultural Crossover Encore – The program features four past festival acts—Rahim AlHaj (Iraq), Nation Beat (Brazil/USA), Vivalda Ndula (Angola) and Nohe & Sus Santos (Honduras/New Mexico) collaborating on one another’s songs, deconstructing them and re-presenting them through a cross-cultural lens. Chats with the artists in between songs. Event starts at 2 p.m. on https://www.youtube.com/c/AfroLatinJazzAlliance.

December 4 – Holiday Bazaare – The Gallery ABQ December 2020 Salon Show presents “The Holiday Bazaar.” Artists include Kathy Arneberg (alcohol ink), Carolyn Berry (encaustic), Joe Koetter (wood), Leah Mitchell (ceramic mosaic), Mark Serafin (acrylic/resin), Brian Spencer (photography), and Alison Thomas (glass). In the main gallery, Featured Artists are Marlies Diehls (ceramics) and Risa Taylor (oil and acrylics). The opening reception is December 4, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 pm at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque.

December 5 – Albuquerque Grab & Go Gift Stop Market Pickup – For social distancing purposes and to avoid face-to-face interactions, participating artisans will not be present during the drive-through at the Albuquerque Museum. Product bags will be delivered directly to shopper’s vehicle so customers never have to exit vehicles. It’s the safest and newest way to support local businesses. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Albuquerque Museum.

December 5 – Daughters of the Dust – The Albuquerque Museum presents a virtual screening of the historical drama Daughters of the Dust (1991) directed by Julie Dash. The film tells the story of an African American family who live on Southern offshore island, and of how they come together one day in 1902 to celebrate their ancestors before some of them leave for the North. The movie will be available for 24 hours. Register for this film by Friday at 5 p.m. at Eventbrite.com.

December 5 – Holiday of Hope Drop Off Event – As part of the Holiday of Hope campaign, we are hosting a Covid safe donation drive at our downtown location for the items our clients need most! Visit the website at this link to see a list of needed items! Items can be dropped off at 215 3rd St. SW Monday-Friday 9:00 am-4:00 pm however we encourage you to come to our Covid safe donation drive at 215 3rd St. SW on Saturday, December 5th between 10:00 am-4:00 pm

December 8 – Mrs. Claus Storytelling – Mrs. Claus will make your 2020 Christmas fun and joyful with storytelling, magic, sing-a-longs, and more. All events are held online on Zoom and it is only $75 inclusive. You will also receive a fun Letter to Santa activity and a coloring sheet. To register and purchase tickets, just choose a date below. Questions? Call Susi Wolf at 505-881-1220. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Register at: https://susiwolfdec8.eventbrite.com

December 13 – Rail Yards Virtual Holiday Market Pick Up – The Rail Yards Market has decided to offer all their vendors online this year. Pickup drive-thru style on Dec. 13 or choose delivery to have all your local goods brought right to your door.

December 21-23, 28-30 – Explora Virtual Winter Camps – Explora is offering a series of virtual winter break camps and programs. All camps have associated material kits that will be available to pick up curbside at Explora on December 18, 23, or 29 ahead of the virtual program. The virtual winter camps will be led by Explora educators on Zoom and will have about 15 students per class. The cost for the virtual camps is $25 for Explora members or $35 for nonmembers. Themes of camps include “Science or Magic?”, “Patterns in the Winter”, “Chemistry of Baking”, and “Art in Motion”. Explora does offer financial aid. For information on how to obtain this assistance email reservations@explora.us. For more information on virtual winter camps, visit explora.us.

Notices

🔶 BioPark Zoo, Tingley Beach reopen – The zoo will be open Wednesdays through Sundays with timed ticketing. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The zoo will also have a limit of 150 guests per half hour. Tingley Beach will be open daily from dawn until dusk. You can purchase tickets for the zoo at abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com.

🔶 Solid Waste Management Department Offers Fall Green Waste Collection – Monday, November 30, the City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department’s (SWMD) Fall green waste collection begins and will run through Friday, December 11. SWMD will collect residential green waste at no additional charge. Solid Waste residential customers should have their green waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on their regular trash collection day. All green waste must be placed 5 feet from trash and recycling containers as well as any large items scheduled for pick-up. Solid Waste customers must place their green waste such as leaves, grass, and brush in trash bags. Each trash bag should not weigh more than 40 pounds. Customers that have branches must cut them to four-foot lengths and bundle them securely. Green waste should not be placed in your recycle cart.

🔶 Bernalillo County offers drive-thru grocery pickup for low-income seniors – The food will be pre-packed in boxes. Organizers will also be following strict COVID-19 protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus. Seniors picking up food must wear masks and remain in their vehicles at all times. Workers will be placing the food boxes into seniors’ vehicles.

The drive-thru grocery pickup opportunities are from 10 a.m. to noon as follows:

Monday, Dec. 21 – Rio Bravo Senior Center parking lot, 3910 Isleta Blvd SW

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Sherriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility, 10308 2nd St NW

🔶 Keep Burque Clean – You can schedule a free community clean up two times per calendar year. Simply organize people in your community to participate and our department will provide gloves and trash bags for your clean up as well as collect the waste at your designated collection point. Call 761-8100 or 311 to schedule your community clean up today.

🔶 Free Firewood for Seniors – The City of Albuquerque has announced that free firewood will be available to seniors in need to keep their homes warm this winter. The Department of Senior Affairs and Parks and Recreation has partnered to offer firewood to seniors 60 and older in Bernalillo County. The firewood will be delivered by a team from the Department of Senior Affairs to the homes of eligible seniors while supplies last. To sign up for the firewood while supplies last, call 505-764-6400.

🔶 Albuquerque Small Business Support – The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department has announced new economic relief through a $10 million Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program. One-time grants of up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses and locally owned franchises within city limits. To be eligible for the support, a business must have no more than 50 full-time employees including the owner, and two part-time employees are equivalent to one full-time employee. Applications are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese with all grants being funded by Dec. 30.

🔶 Blue Star Mothers looking for donations – The Albuquerque chapter of Blue Star Mothers is once again looking for donations to include in care packages sent to troops. The organization is still holding donation drives and is asking for single-size servings of food and drink mixes such as Vienna Sausage-pop top cans, jerky, protein bars/granola bars, coffee and hot chocolate. For non-food items, they’re asking for things like hand sanitizer, hand and foot warmers and dental floss. For more information on how to donate, visit Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers website.

🔶 GiveABQ – GiveABQ provides a single location where donations can be collected from the public and where nonprofits can select and get items they need for their organization or their clients in need. GiveABQ needs sofas, love seats, chairs, lamps, sofa tables, kitchen tables and chairs, and dressers. In partnership with the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services and the nonprofit organizations supporting the homeless that participate in GiveABQ, the program’s current goal is to collect furniture for as many families as possible before the end of 2020.

🔶 The Rio Grande Food Project is conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week. RGFP Executive Director Ari Herring discusses these distributions and how you can receive assistance or help out. RGFP will be conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are encouraged to visit the drive-thru at 600 Coors Blvd. NW which is on Coors just south of the freeway and behind the Rio Grande Presbyterian Church.

🔶 APD Asking for Public Input on Area Command Websites – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is asking for feedback from the public on the six (6) Area Command websites and how they can be utilized to enhance communication between APD and residents. To take the survey and to share your thoughts on enhancing communication with APD, click here.

🔶 Vision Zero Seeks Public Input on Safer City Streets – Vision Zero is a community program that works to create safer streets for all of us, whether we are walking, biking, driving, or taking transit, and regardless of age or ability. The Vision Zero Action Plan of Action Plan to guide our efforts ​and would like your input. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be done in English or Spanish.

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 Kirtland Air Force Base Public Input on Restoration Project – Kirtland Air Force Base is asking the public’s assistance in creating a restoration advisory board (RAB). Officials say the board is intended to foster public participation by involving the community members in the Kirtland AFB restoration project. Those wanting to join are asked to complete an online survey to gauge their level of interest in the project. Feedback from the community will be used to support a recommendation to the Installation Commander on the level of community interest in establishing a Kirtland RAB.

🔶 UNM offers Radiation Exposure Screening for uranium workers – The University of New Mexico Health System is urging uranium workers, “downwinders” and people who worked or lived near radioactive material in the southwest to participate in the Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program. The program specializes in working with uranium workers and others who have a higher risk of health issues such as cancer.

Around New Mexico

Events

November 7 – December 31 – Museum Shops Holiday Pop-Up – Shop for all of your loved ones this holiday season at the Museum Shops Holiday Pop-Ups. Find your favorite items from the Museum of International Folk Art Shop and the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture Shop all in one safe and socially distanced location. The shop will be open daily from 10am – 4pm and runs through December 31. The Pop-Up is located at 130 Lincoln Avenue in downtown Santa Fe.

November 28 – January 3 – New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland Drive Thru – Load up the crew and head to Santa Ana Star Casino for a holiday drive-thru adventure that’s perfect for the entire family. Enjoy over a mile of professional lighting, decorations, live actors, art, music, and more.

November 13 – January 5 – Taos Today – This virtual curated exhibit and sale will feature more than 100 works by over 50 artists working today in Taos County. Works will be comprised of paintings, sculptures, jewelry, fiber arts, and more.

December 3 – Bingo with Brenda – Beginning Thursday, Dec. 3, Bernalillo County’s Office of Senior and Social Services will launch Bingo with Brenda, a virtual activity that will take place every week. Brenda Cisneros-Fernandez is the Public Health Specialist with the department and will be the one facilitating virtual Bingo every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register for Bingo with Brenda, visit their website at bernco.gov.

December 4 – December 22 – Santa Fe Symphony Virtual Concert Series: Native Winds

December 5 – Stories by the Fireside with Native Roots and Emmett “Shkeme” Garcia – Each Saturday in December, experience the age-old tradition of storytelling by the fireside. This year’s events will be free and virtual, featuring musical performances, storytelling, a winter solstice presentation and more! Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on Saturday, December 5th for renowned children’s author Emmett Garcia of Santa Ana Pueblo, as he keeps native history and culture alive through the time-honored tradition of storytelling, puppets and music. You’ll also be treated to a special acoustic performance by Emmett, John Williams and their popular reggae band, Native Roots.

December 5 – Cloudcroft 2020 Lighted Christmas Trail and Tree Lighting – Trail begins at the East end of Burro Avenue. Santa will be at the co-op for selfies! Bring your Christmas list and drop it in Santa‘s mailbox. Tree lighting following The trail in front of Otero County electric co-op. Hot chocolate and cookies in front of high-altitude! First Baptist Church will have hot apple cider and donuts at the Christmas tree! Sponsored by the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce. Masks and social distancing will be required. No groups larger than five.

December 5-12 – Posole Ole Fun Walk Fundraiser and 5K – The event is a virtual walk or 5K that you can participate in any time between December 5 and December 12, 2020. It costs $25 to participate in the event, however, any donation of $50 or more is eligible to receive an event t-shirt. Register online to join the Posole Ole Fun Walk and 5K. You can also make online contributions to Special Olympics New Mexico.

December 7 – History on Tap: Native American Flutes Demonstration – Artist and educator Marlon Magdalena (Jemez) will lead a conversation on Native American flutes. There are many types of flutes that were developed by the indigenous people of America. The modern standardized flute known as the “Native American Flute” has caused some confusion about what a Native American Flute really is. This presentation will discuss the history, construction methods, and the different varieties of flutes that were made and used by many Native Americans tribes and nations.

December 19 – Belen Drive Thru Light Show – The Belen Community Center is hosting a drive-thru light show down Becker Street at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their cars to spread some holiday cheer!

Notices

🔶 The Santa Fe City and County are Seeking Public Input to Inform Long-Range Water Resources Plans – City of Santa Fe Water (City) and Santa Fe County Utilities (County) are initiating a collaborative, science-based, 5-year planning cycle to develop long-range water resource management plans and are seeking public input to inform this important process. Residents of the City or County are invited to fill out an online survey to help the City and County better understand the public’s perspectives, values, and priorities with respect to water.

🔶 City of Santa Fe Launches Special CONNECT Fund to Help City Residents Impacted by COVID-19 – In response to economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Santa Fe—with local partners Somos un Pueblo Unido, Chainbreaker Collective and national non-profit Family Independence Initiative (FII)—has launched emergency disaster relief funds open to eligible City of Santa Fe residents. These relief funds will afford one-time cash assistance to help supplement lost wages and prevent eviction. Referrals will be made via CONNECT to fund partners Somos un Pueblo Unido and Chainbreaker Collective, who will take the lead on providing community-wide education regarding the programs and assisting eligible individuals. Apply online at https://www.santafenm.gov/connect or call Somos un Pueblo Unido at (844) 365-6635 or Chainbreaker at (505) 577-5481.

🔶 Santa Fe is seeking residents to sit on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments Planning Commission. The City is seeking letters of interest from City residents with professional experience in law, real estate, construction, or design. If you are interested sitting on the Planning Commission or the Board of Adjustments please send a resume and letter of interest to City Clerk Yolanda Vigil at yyvigil@santafenm.gov.

🔶 PNM offers free virtual energy assessment to veterans – All veterans can receive a Virtual Home Energy Checkup in November along with multiple energy-saving products for free. The offer is valid from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

🔶 CARES Rental and Utility Assistance available for Bernalillo County residents impacted by COVID-19 – This program will provide eligible households with a one-time rental and utility subsidy of up to $5,000 that will be sent directly to the household’s landlord and or the utility company. Applicants will not need to repay this assistance. The last day to submit applications is December 5, 2020. For additional information on the program and for an application, visit bernco.gov.

🔶 KRQE Cares – Toys for Tots – Help to provide a gift for a child that may not, otherwise, receive a gift for Christmas. The Marines Toys for Tots program is dedicated to providing toys for every child in need. You can donate a toy (unwrapped) at any ABQ or Rio Rancho Wecks, Pep Boys, Pizza 9, and Best Buy on the Westside. You can also donate online.

🔶 Ignited Minds is now offering free online tutoring for any student in need of extra help. Tutors teach students time and organization management skills, tips, and tricks and also provide regular tutoring appointments that allow students to build a trusted working relationship with their tutor. Currently, Ignited Minds is also in need of more quality tutors. For more information on services, volunteering, board development, and more, visit ignitedmindsnonprofit.org.

🔶 Fuelwood Permits are available for purchase at most ranger districts. Permit sales vary by location. For additional information in regard to 2020-2021 season, collection dates, and application process, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/coronado/passes-permits/forestproducts.

🔶 The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will once again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of November. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

🔶 MVD now offers online license renewal for drivers 79 an older – For the first time, drivers 79 years of age and older have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses online. Drivers 79 and older previously had to renew their licenses in person every year. Anyone in that category now will be able to renew online 60 days or less before their current license expires. Going forward, drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report to renew their licenses will be able to conduct their annual renewal online in a two-step process. First, the driver will submit their eye exam or medical report online at mvdonline.com. Once the report has been accepted by MVD staff, the driver will go to mvdonline.com to renew their license.

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needed of transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park– E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Carson National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Carson National Forest.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Cibola National Forest – Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Mt. Taylor, Magdalena, or Mountainair Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Gila National Forest – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Black Range, Glendwood, Reserve, Quemado and Wilderness Ranger Districts.

🔶 Christmas Tree Permits for Santa Fe – Starting Nov. 16, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Santa Fe National Forrest.

🔶 Ring recalls doorbells over fire hazard – Amazon’s Ring is recalling roughly 350,000 doorbells due to fire hazards after the company received multiple reports of injuries and property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

🔶 The Food Depot – The Santa Fe food pantry will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to provide food items. They will be closed on Thursday and Friday of that week.

🔶 Belen Food Area Pantry – The Belen Area Food Pantry will be providing food items to families within the Belen Public School district from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24

🔶 The Roswell Community Kitchen will be holding a dinner pick-up event on Thanksgiving Day, from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm at the window at Community Kitchen.

🔶 The Carlsbad Community Kitchen will have a meal for patrons from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Community News