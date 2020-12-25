What’s happening around New Mexico Dec 25 – Dec 31

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Dec. 25 – Dec. 31 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

All of December – River of Lights & Shop and Glow – Teaming with the BioPark’s River of Lights, the events’ festive lights will decorate Central Ave along Nob Hill for shoppers to enjoy and explore 14 new unique art installations. There will be free parking with a two-hour limit in Nob Hill, Old Town, and Downtown for the month of December. The Mayor encourages residents to support local businesses, dress warm, and wear a mask. The displays will be lit from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night through the rest of the year.

December 5-25 – Christmas Tree Display – Take a stroll down Gold and 2nd Street to look at 18 decorated Christmas tree displays, all to benefit the local chapter of Feeding Pets of the Homeless which is a nonprofit that provides pet food and emergency veterinary care to pets that belong to homeless people. Organizers of the event will be at the displays on weekends to collect items donated to pets. QR codes will be pasted on the windows for donations, and funds will go towards the PayPal that organizers set up and will use to get items such as dog, cat food, blankets, toys, beds etc. The Christmas trees will be lit up from 6-10 every night until Christmas day night.

December 20-25 – La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the King’s Quest Streaming Performance – Stream last season’s production of La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the Kings’ Quest from the comfort of your own home! Since they are not able to produce La Estrella this season, they wanted to share last year’s production. The stream can be viewed free of charge, but donations are appreciated. All proceeds benefit National Institute of Flamenco youth educational programs.

December 21-23, 28-30 – Explora Virtual Winter Camps – Explora is offering a series of virtual winter break camps and programs. All camps have associated material kits that will be available to pick up curbside at Explora on December 18, 23, or 29 ahead of the virtual program. The virtual winter camps will be led by Explora educators on Zoom and will have about 15 students per class. The cost for the virtual camps is $25 for Explora members or $35 for nonmembers. Themes of camps include “Science or Magic?”, “Patterns in the Winter”, “Chemistry of Baking”, and “Art in Motion”. Explora does offer financial aid. For information on how to obtain this assistance email reservations@explora.us. For more information on virtual winter camps, visit explora.us.

December 26 – A Christmas Ball, 15th Century Style – Join the Contessa and the renowned ensemble Gaita for a delightful afternoon/evening of live music and dance in celebration of the season – fifteenth century style! To encourage maximum participation, many of the dances shall be taught or walked through, with varying levels of complexity to satisfy everyone’s tastes! While there is no charge for the event, donations are appreciated to support the work of the musicians and dance mistress. Join the Zoom event here.

December 26 – Stories by the Fireside – Pueblo Cane Story, New Year’s Blessing & More – Stories include: “Shumak’olo:wa an Denanne” (Dragonfly Song) & “Don Kettsanishshi A:deya du” (Zuni Christmas Song sung to the tune of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”) by APS – Indian Education – Elementary Zuni Language Class (Ms. Mila Padilla) “How the Rabbit and the Eagle Stole the Sun and Moon” by APS – Indian Education – High School Zuni Language Class, “Winter Stories” by APS – Indian Education Dept. Native American High School Leadership Group Mr. Williams, CEC-Teacher “Pueblo Cane Story” by Laura Jagles, Tesuque Pueblo (Indigenous Wisdom Curriculum Writer/Native Language Teacher, New Year’s Blessing by Ron Shutiva, Acoma Pueblo.

December 27 – ABQ Bike and Brew – Now in the 10th Year, the ABQ Bike & Brew tour is Albuquerque’s only all-inclusive, active, and safe way to sample and learn about our city’s top microbrews. On this tour you will take in beautiful scenery as you explore different neighborhoods, learn about our unique beer history, and meet the brewers that put our city on the map. The beer tour experience includes beer flights at each brewery, VIP brewery tours with master brewers, water and snacks along the way, and a Routes Swag Bag filled with craft beer goodies. Local guides are at your service throughout to facilitate this unique and authentic trek of our beautiful city, state, and culture.

December 27 – A Tongue of Stone – Fusion performance – FUSION, NM’s professional theatre company, presents a six part podcast serial novella by Isaac Lipkowitz. Adapted by Dodie Montgomery and Laurie Thomas and directed by Laurie Thomas, A TONGUE OF STONE is a mysterious thriller of father, son, and community. Asher’s father gives him the silent treatment. Meanwhile, Asher’s world lights up with the words of Shakespeare and the songs of Sondheim. Asher’s father gives him the silent treatment. Meanwhile, Asher’s world lights up with knotted-eyed trees, mottled talking tabby cats, benevolent spells and witchery. Asher’s father gave him the silent treatment. Until everything changed. For more information visit FUSIONnm.org.

December 31 – Autistic Adult Virtual Meet Up – The mission of the New Mexico Autism Society is to promote access and opportunities for persons with ASD and their families through advocacy, public awareness and education. Join us for a virtual meet! Open to any self-advocate. Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZMlcOyqrj8iEtCV… After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

December 31 – Play it Safe Strike Out Homelessness – Join Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico for its 8th Annual Strike Out Homelessness event. This year they are “playing it safe.” Each event sponsor and team will receive a Holiday Bowl gift card to use whenever they want – for bowling (when lanes open) or dining. And you’ll still get our signature t-shirt and a special gift for each team member. Visit the website to get more information on how to participate.

Notices

🔶 Solid Waste Management Offering Christmas Tree Recycling – The Solid Waste Management Department, Parks and Recreation, and PNM will recycle real Christmas Trees for free at three

separate locations in Albuquerque starting Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. No artificial trees will be accepted. Limit 5 trees per resident, no commercial customers. For more information call 311, TTY 711, or visit www.cabq.gov/solidwaste. Trees may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 through Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at the following locations:

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE, 873-6607

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE, 857-8318

Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera Dr NW, 836-4449

🔶 Rail Yards Market Seeking Board Members for 2021 – Love the Rail Yards? Want to be part of their day-to-day operations? Join their board in 2021! Currently, the Rail Yards are recruiting diverse Board of Directors members to continue as strong voices for agriculture, historic communities, and more for the upcoming year. If you are interested in getting involved or becoming a board member please email: railyardsmarket@gmail.com.

🔶 Gale OneFile Culinary Arts Offers A Wide Variety of International Recipes and Cooking Lessons With Your Library Card – With the holiday season upon us, the necessity of staying home, and the desire to cook something for those we love, what better time to pull out a giant virtual cookbook? The ABC Library’s Gale OneFile Culinary Arts database offers numerous cooking classes, methods, recipes from around the world, and much more! And all you need is your library card! Visit: www.abqlibrary.org and get cooking today.

🔶 DOH issues public health orders temporarily limiting non-essential surgeries – The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced two new public health emergency orders in response to the ongoing public health crisis in New Mexico and resulting unsustainable strain on health care providers and hospitals, one temporarily limiting non-essential surgeries and another recognizing the activation of “crisis care” standards by outlining credentialing processes for COVID-19 health care providers. Non-essential surgeries are defined in the order to include procedures that may be delayed without undue risk to the patient’s health.

🔶 Keep Burque Clean – You can schedule a free community clean up two times per calendar year. Simply organize people in your community to participate and our department will provide gloves and trash bags for your clean up as well as collect the waste at your designated collection point. Call 761-8100 or 311 to schedule your community clean up today.

🔶 Free Firewood for Seniors – The City of Albuquerque has announced that free firewood will be available to seniors in need to keep their homes warm this winter. The Department of Senior Affairs and Parks and Recreation has partnered to offer firewood to seniors 60 and older in Bernalillo County. The firewood will be delivered by a team from the Department of Senior Affairs to the homes of eligible seniors while supplies last. To sign up for the firewood while supplies last, call 505-764-6400.

🔶 Albuquerque Small Business Support – The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department has announced new economic relief through a $10 million Small Business Economic Relief Grant Program. One-time grants of up to $10,000 will be available to small businesses and locally owned franchises within city limits. To be eligible for the support, a business must have no more than 50 full-time employees including the owner, and two part-time employees are equivalent to one full-time employee. Applications are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese with all grants being funded by Dec. 30.

🔶 Blue Star Mothers looking for donations – The Albuquerque chapter of Blue Star Mothers is once again looking for donations to include in care packages sent to troops. The organization is still holding donation drives and is asking for single-size servings of food and drink mixes such as Vienna Sausage-pop top cans, jerky, protein bars/granola bars, coffee and hot chocolate. For non-food items, they’re asking for things like hand sanitizer, hand and foot warmers and dental floss. For more information on how to donate, visit Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers website.

🔶 GiveABQ – GiveABQ provides a single location where donations can be collected from the public and where nonprofits can select and get items they need for their organization or their clients in need. GiveABQ needs sofas, love seats, chairs, lamps, sofa tables, kitchen tables and chairs, and dressers. In partnership with the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services and the nonprofit organizations supporting the homeless that participate in GiveABQ, the program’s current goal is to collect furniture for as many families as possible before the end of 2020.

🔶 The Rio Grande Food Project is conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week. RGFP Executive Director Ari Herring discusses these distributions and how you can receive assistance or help out. RGFP will be conducting two outdoor drive-thru food distributions per week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until food runs out. Families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet are encouraged to visit the drive-thru at 600 Coors Blvd. NW which is on Coors just south of the freeway and behind the Rio Grande Presbyterian Church.

🔶 APD Asking for Public Input on Area Command Websites – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is asking for feedback from the public on the six (6) Area Command websites and how they can be utilized to enhance communication between APD and residents. To take the survey and to share your thoughts on enhancing communication with APD, click here.

🔶 Vision Zero Seeks Public Input on Safer City Streets – Vision Zero is a community program that works to create safer streets for all of us, whether we are walking, biking, driving, or taking transit, and regardless of age or ability. The Vision Zero Action Plan of Action Plan to guide our efforts ​and would like your input. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be done in English or Spanish.

🔶 Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico – Special distribution in Bernalillo County starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday mornings at UNM South Parking Lot. Register in advance.

🔶 UNM offers Radiation Exposure Screening for uranium workers – The University of New Mexico Health System is urging uranium workers, “downwinders” and people who worked or lived near radioactive material in the southwest to participate in the Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program. The program specializes in working with uranium workers and others who have a higher risk of health issues such as cancer.

Around New Mexico

Events

November 7 – December 31 – Museum Shops Holiday Pop-Up – Shop for all of your loved ones this holiday season at the Museum Shops Holiday Pop-Ups. Find your favorite items from the Museum of International Folk Art Shop and the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture Shop all in one safe and socially distanced location. The shop will be open daily from 10am – 4pm and runs through December 31. The Pop-Up is located at 130 Lincoln Avenue in downtown Santa Fe.

November 28 – January 3 – New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland Drive Thru – Load up the crew and head to Santa Ana Star Casino for a holiday drive-thru adventure that’s perfect for the entire family. Enjoy over a mile of professional lighting, decorations, live actors, art, music, and more.

November 13 – January 5 – Taos Today – This virtual curated exhibit and sale will feature more than 100 works by over 50 artists working today in Taos County. Works will be comprised of paintings, sculptures, jewelry, fiber arts, and more.

December 4 – December 22 – Santa Fe Symphony Virtual Concert Series: Native Winds

December 5 – January 17 – A Magical Mesa Xmas – A Magical Mesa Xmas presented by Sparklight is a drive-through experience unlike any other. You’ll be dazzled with holiday excitement as you enter a winter wonderland with over 5 million LED lights, displays, and exhibits. Join them at the Rio Rancho Events Center from Dec. 5 – Jan. 17. Tickets are $40 per car for general admission. Tickets are available online at www.TicketMaster.com.

December 25 – Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents A Christmas Carol – A dramatic reading on Zoom, Christmas night at 7 p.m. Ten Upstart Readers perform the five “staves” of Charles Dickens’ own performance script of this Christmas classic. Buy a ticket and you will be sent a link to the performance.

December 31 – Meat and Cheese Pairing Night at Europa – Come celebrate the arrival of the New Year with a special board of rare meats and cheeses from the Balkans paired wonderfully with a flight of wine at Europa Food. Farm. Festival in Los Lunas beginning at 3 p.m.

December 31 – Goodbye 2020 Bonfire – Join the City of Belen for a drive-thru #bonfire to say goodbye to 2020 and burn all your 2020 worries away! This COVID-safe drive-thru event at Belen Eagle Park is from 6pm to 8pm. Enter through Delgado Ave. You are asked to bring paper-based products to burn in the bonfire like calendars, party invitations and more. The Belen Fire Dept. will assist with safely placing the material in the bonfire.

February 6 – NMPAS Winter Solstice Concert – Tentatively rescheduled to Sunday, February 6, 2021 at 5:30 pm. Please watch for updates. Artistic Director Franz Vote leads members of the New Mexico Bach Society Chorale and Chamber Players in music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Guillaume Dufay, Gesualdo, Palestrina, Schnabel and Vivaldi.

February 13 – Food for Love Charity Concert – On Valentine’s Weekend, February 13, 2021, Food for Love will present a star-studded virtual concert benefitting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. This is why, on February 13, 2021, dozens of generous musicians and special guests are coming together to create Food for Love, a virtual concert to raise money to provide emergency food relief in every county, Native American Nation and Pueblo in New Mexico, where poverty ranks 49th in the United States. 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to feed the hungry.

Notices

🔶 Santa Fe city facilities, transit adjusts hours for upcoming holiday – Trash and recycling pickup will continue as scheduled. The city says to ensure carts are placed curbside by 7 a.m. on your collection day. Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Pick-Up, and Santa Fe Ride will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday, Dec. 24. and there will be no service on Friday, Dec. 25. Normal service resumes Saturday, Dec. 26. The Santa Fe Public Library will not be open for returns or offer curbside pickup from Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. Normal service returns Dec. 28.

🔶 Bernalillo County public art submissions – Bernalillo County’s public art program is accepting submissions through the end of the year for new works of art at its public facilities. Some of that art could go on display in the county’s outposts program, or at the south valley pool, the county’s new offices at Alvarado Square, or the Bridge Boulevard and Sunport Boulevard reconstruction projects. The county says artists can only submit three works of art. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.

🔶 Cultivating Bernalillo County ‘Grow the Growers’ – The Cultivating Bernalillo County ‘Grow the Growers’ program is a comprehensive farm training and business acceleration initiative designed to attract new and emerging farmers into professional food production. Bernalillo County and its program partners are committed to strengthening the local food economy by nurturing the next generation of food entrepreneurs. The deadline to apply is Jan. 4, 2021.

🔶 Bingo with Brenda – Bernalillo County’s Office of Senior and Social Services launched Bingo with Brenda, a virtual activity that takes place every week. Brenda Cisneros-Fernandez is the Public Health Specialist with the department and will be the one facilitating virtual Bingo every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register for Bingo with Brenda, visit their website at bernco.gov.

🔶 The Santa Fe City and County are Seeking Public Input to Inform Long-Range Water Resources Plans – City of Santa Fe Water (City) and Santa Fe County Utilities (County) are initiating a collaborative, science-based, 5-year planning cycle to develop long-range water resource management plans and are seeking public input to inform this important process. Residents of the City or County are invited to fill out an online survey to help the City and County better understand the public’s perspectives, values, and priorities with respect to water.

🔶 City of Santa Fe Launches Special CONNECT Fund to Help City Residents Impacted by COVID-19 – In response to economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Santa Fe—with local partners Somos un Pueblo Unido, Chainbreaker Collective and national non-profit Family Independence Initiative (FII)—has launched emergency disaster relief funds open to eligible City of Santa Fe residents. These relief funds will afford one-time cash assistance to help supplement lost wages and prevent eviction. Referrals will be made via CONNECT to fund partners Somos un Pueblo Unido and Chainbreaker Collective, who will take the lead on providing community-wide education regarding the programs and assisting eligible individuals. Apply online at https://www.santafenm.gov/connect or call Somos un Pueblo Unido at (844) 365-6635 or Chainbreaker at (505) 577-5481.

🔶 Santa Fe is seeking residents to sit on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments Planning Commission. The City is seeking letters of interest from City residents with professional experience in law, real estate, construction, or design. If you are interested sitting on the Planning Commission or the Board of Adjustments please send a resume and letter of interest to City Clerk Yolanda Vigil at yyvigil@santafenm.gov.

🔶 Ignited Minds is now offering free online tutoring for any student in need of extra help. Tutors teach students time and organization management skills, tips, and tricks and also provide regular tutoring appointments that allow students to build a trusted working relationship with their tutor. Currently, Ignited Minds is also in need of more quality tutors. For more information on services, volunteering, board development, and more, visit ignitedmindsnonprofit.org.

🔶 Fuelwood Permits are available for purchase at most ranger districts. Permit sales vary by location. For additional information in regard to 2020-2021 season, collection dates, and application process, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/coronado/passes-permits/forestproducts.

🔶 The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will once again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of November. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. Newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

🔶 MVD now offers online license renewal for drivers 79 an older – For the first time, drivers 79 years of age and older have the option of renewing their driver’s licenses online. Drivers 79 and older previously had to renew their licenses in person every year. Anyone in that category now will be able to renew online 60 days or less before their current license expires. Going forward, drivers 79 and older who need an eye exam or medical report to renew their licenses will be able to conduct their annual renewal online in a two-step process. First, the driver will submit their eye exam or medical report online at mvdonline.com. Once the report has been accepted by MVD staff, the driver will go to mvdonline.com to renew their license.

🔶 Hotline Announced for Pandemic EBT Recipients – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Thursday a new Pandemic-EBT hotline for parents who have questions regarding eligibility or want more information on the benefits. The hotline will be manned from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you need assistance in activating or replacing an EBT card, you can contact the card vendor, FIS Global at 1-800-843-8303.

🔶 Dept. of Public Safety needed of transportation inspectors – The Department of Public Safety has immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico. While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns National Park– E-bikes are allowed on park roads and parking areas that are currently open to motor vehicles and traditional bicycles. E-bikes and other vehicles are not permitted on park trails or in any wilderness areas.

🔶 Ring recalls doorbells over fire hazard – Amazon’s Ring is recalling roughly 350,000 doorbells due to fire hazards after the company received multiple reports of injuries and property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

🔶 Canyon Bakehouse bread recall – lowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling select gluten-free Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels for the “potential presence of gluten.” The Georgia-based company said in the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website that the recalled products were distributed in 14 states including New Mexico.

